These 3 foods your father should eat daily to stay strong after 50

As men age, keeping heart health strong, blood sugar steady, and joints mobile becomes important. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, three simple everyday foods can help do just that, and it might be worth gently nudging your father to include them in his routine.

What foods should your father eat after 50?

1. Roasted garlic (early morning)

She recommends getting 6–8 roasted garlic cloves on an empty stomach each morning. Cooking them in just 2–3 drops of desi ghee activates the compound allicin, which helps reduce cholesterol and supports heart health.

How to do it: Pop garlic cloves in a small pan with a couple of drops of ghee, roast until lightly golden, let them cool, and your father can munch on them first thing when he wakes up.

2. Soaked fenugreek (methi) seeds

Next up: fenugreek seeds. Soak about three teaspoons overnight and ask your father to eat one teaspoon of the soaked seeds 15 minutes before each meal (breakfast, lunch, dinner). These seeds have a fibre galactomannan that helps manage blood sugar and supports liver, pancreas and kidney health.

Tip: Soaking makes them softer and easier to swallow. If he dislikes the texture, mix them into a small yoghurt or smoothie.

3. Roasted pumpkin seeds (one hour before bed)

Finally: pumpkin seeds. A tablespoon of dry-roasted pumpkin seeds one hour before bed offers omega-3s, selenium and lignans — nutrients that potentially help with joints, nervous system health, better sleep, and may help reduce cancer risk.

Evening routine: After his evening tea or light snack, he can have a little bowl of roasted pumpkin seeds instead of a heavier snack.

A few gentle reminders

These foods are supportive, not miracle fixes. They will be most effective when your father also eats a balanced diet (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein), stays active and keeps away from heavy processed food.

Always good to check with a doctor or dietician, especially if he’s on medication, has a medical condition or upcoming check-ups. The article notes it’s for informational purposes.

The “when” and “how” make a difference. For example, garlic works best on an empty stomach, seeds before meals, and pumpkin seeds before bed. Timing supports the benefit.

