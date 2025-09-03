5 festive snacks with seeds that won’t spike your blood sugar this season Celebrate guilt-free with flax laddoos, sesame treats and pumpkin seed bites—festive snacks packed with nutrients that keep your blood sugar balanced.



With the festive season just around the corner, it’s also time to gorge on some of the most delicious foods. But these foods tend to be high in calories, sugar and salt, which can spike your blood sugar levels. And when your blood sugar is chronically high, it can lead to diabetes.

It is important that you eat food that doesn’t spike your blood sugar, and your snacks can be the ones. Snacks made with seeds can be beneficial as they give you important nutrients while also preventing blood sugar spikes. Here are some festive snacks with seeds that don’t spike blood sugar.

Festive snacks with seeds

1. Flaxseed Laddoos

Made with roasted flaxseeds, jaggery and nuts, these laddoos are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. They give you natural sweetness without spiking your blood sugar levels too quickly.

2. Sunflower Seed Chikki

Swap peanuts with sunflower seeds to make a crunchy chikki using jaggery. It’s rich in protein, mineral-packed and can be a festive favourite that won’t cause sugar spikes.

3. Pumpkin Seed Energy Bites

Combine pumpkin seeds with dates, oats and nut butter to roll into small bites. These are nutrient-dense, high in magnesium and give a steady release if energy.

4. Sesame Seed (Til) Laddoos

This is a traditional festive snack made with sesame seeds and jaggery. Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats and fibre, and jaggery has a slow energy release compared to refined sugar.

5. Seed & Nut Trail Mix

This is a mix of roasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds and walnuts with a sprinkle of cinnamon. It makes for a crunchy and portable snack which keeps blood sugar stable and gives you sustained energy.

