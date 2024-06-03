Feeling lazy? 5 healthy herbal teas to help you energise your mornings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy herbal teas to energise your mornings

Mornings can be tough, especially when you're feeling lazy. Instead of reaching for that extra cup of coffee, why not try a healthier alternative? Herbal teas are a fantastic way to boost your energy levels and energise your mornings naturally. They provide not just physical benefits but also a moment of calm and relaxation to prepare you for the day ahead. From ginger tea to matcha green tea, here are five healthy herbal teas to help you kickstart your day.

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is a powerhouse of energy. Known for its invigorating properties, ginger helps improve circulation and metabolism, giving you a natural boost to start your day. It's also great for digestion, which can keep you feeling light and active throughout the morning. To make ginger tea, simply steep a few slices of fresh ginger in hot water for about 10 minutes, then add honey or lemon to taste.

2. Peppermint Tea

If you're feeling groggy, peppermint tea is an excellent choice. The refreshing aroma and taste of peppermint can help awaken your senses and improve your focus. It’s also known to relieve headaches and improve digestion, making it a perfect morning pick-me-up. Brew a handful of fresh peppermint leaves or use a peppermint tea bag for a quick and easy energy boost.

3. Matcha Green Tea

Matcha is a type of green tea that's known for its high antioxidant content and smooth energy release. Unlike coffee, which can cause jitters, matcha provides a calm and sustained energy boost. It’s rich in L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation without drowsiness. Simply whisk a teaspoon of matcha powder into hot water for a vibrant, energising drink.

4. Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon balm tea is known for its calming yet energising effects. This herb can help reduce stress and anxiety while providing a gentle energy lift. It’s perfect for those mornings when you need to stay calm and focused. Steep fresh lemon balm leaves or a tea bag in hot water for a soothing, citrusy tea that can brighten your mood and your morning.

5. Ginseng Tea

Ginseng is a well-known herbal remedy for increasing energy and mental clarity. It helps combat fatigue and improves concentration, making it an ideal choice for a morning boost. Ginseng tea is slightly bitter, so you might want to add a bit of honey or lemon to balance the flavour. Steep ginseng root or a ginseng tea bag in hot water for a revitalising start to your day.

Tips for Making the Perfect Herbal Tea

Use Fresh Ingredients: Whenever possible, use fresh herbs and roots for the best flavour and health benefits.

Whenever possible, use fresh herbs and roots for the best flavour and health benefits. Steep Properly: Most herbal teas should steep for about 5-10 minutes. Oversteeping can make the tea bitter.

Most herbal teas should steep for about 5-10 minutes. Oversteeping can make the tea bitter. Add Natural Sweeteners: If you need to sweeten your tea, opt for natural sweeteners like honey or stevia.

