Fasting for Maha Shivratri 2025? Foods you can eat to break the fast after worshipping Lord Shiva

Maha Shivartri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' will be celebrated today, February 26. This is also the day when people fast and pray to Lord Shiva to attain his blessings. Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magh, according to the South Indian calendar and Phalgun, according to the North Indian calendar.

The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivratri will begin at 11:08 AM on February 26 and end at 08:54 AM on February 27. The fourth Prahar Puja will be begin at 03:55 AM and end at 06:59 AM on February 27. The Parana time for Shivratri will begin at 06:59 AM and end at 08:54 AM on February 27. Hence, the ideal time to break the day-long fast is between 06:59 AM and 08:54 AM.

The Shivratri fast is a day-long fast and hence, when you break your fast, it is important that you eat foods that nourish your body. Here are some healthy foods that you can eat to break your Maha Shivratri fast.

Fruits (Bananas, Apples, Pomegranate)

Fruits are naturally rich in vitamins, minerals and water which help to rehydrate your body after a day of fasting. Bananas are a good source of potassium that helps to replenish electrolytes and help with muscle function. You can have fresh fruits in their natural form or make a fruit salad.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps to hydrate and refresh the body after fasting. It is also low in calories, rich in potassium and has essential electrolytes like sodium, magnesium and calcium. Drink fresh coconut water as soon as you break your fast to rehydrate and replenish the body.

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Sabudana is commonly consumed during fasting due to its easy digestibility and high carbohydrate content which helps to restore energy levels. It's also gluten-free and rich in starch making it a good source of energy. Sabudana khichdi or sabudana kheer (a sweet pudding) are common ways to prepare it for breaking the fast. However, if you have diabetes, avoid sabudana kheer as it can affect your blood sugar levels.

Nuts and Dry Fruits (Almonds, Cashews, Raisins)

Nuts and dry fruits are packed with healthy fats, fibre and protein which help keep you full and provide sustained energy. They are also high in antioxidants and essential nutrients. You can have a handful of soaked almonds, cashews and raisins or add them to a fruit salad or yoghurt.

Khichdi (Made with Rice & Moong Dal)

A simple and easily digestible meal like khichdi gives you carbohydrates, protein and fibre. Moong dal (green gram) is light on the stomach and helps in digestion after fasting. Prepare the khichdi using rice, moong dal and minimal spices such as cumin, ginger and black pepper. You can pair it with yoghurt for better digestion.

