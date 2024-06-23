Enjoy the Sunday chills with this easy recipe of homemade Mango Malai Kulfi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy recipe of homemade Mango Malai Kulfi

Sundays are meant for relaxation and indulgence, and what better way to unwind than with a delicious treat that captures the essence of summer? Mango Malai Kulfi, a traditional Indian frozen dessert, is not only easy to make but also promises to delight your taste buds with its creamy texture and fruity flavour. This delightful Mango Malai Kulfi recipe not only brings a taste of summer to your table but also makes for a perfect ending to a relaxing Sunday. So, gather your ingredients and treat yourself to a taste of pure indulgence this weekend! Here’s a simple recipe that you can whip up effortlessly at home:

Ingredients:

2 cups full-fat milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh mango puree (use ripe and sweet mangoes)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (like almonds, pistachios, or cashews)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Saffron strands (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

Prepare the Milk Mixture: In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the full-fat milk to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Once the milk starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, stirring frequently until the milk reduces to about half its original quantity. Add Condensed Milk and Flavourings: Add the sweetened condensed milk to the reduced milk and stir well until it’s fully incorporated. Mix in the cardamom powder for a hint of aromatic flavor. Cool and Add Mango Puree: Allow the milk mixture to cool down to room temperature. Once cooled, gently fold in the fresh mango puree. Ensure the mango puree is well blended but still has some visible swirls for texture. Prepare Kulfi Moulds: Divide the mixture equally into kulfi moulds or small cups. Insert wooden ice cream sticks into each mould. Freeze: Place the moulds in the freezer and let them set for at least 6-8 hours or overnight until the kulfi is completely frozen. Serve: Before serving, briefly dip the kulfi moulds into lukewarm water to help release the kulfi. Garnish with chopped nuts and a few saffron strands for an extra touch of elegance and flavour. Serve the Mango Malai Kulfi chilled and enjoy the creamy, mango goodness with your loved ones on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

