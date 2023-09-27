Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023: Five scrumptious traditional recipes to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best traditional recipes to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023.

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023! Every year, Muslims around the world celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with feasts and festivities. This year, let’s make it even more special by trying out these five scrumptious traditional recipes. In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 will be celebrated on September 28.

The first recipe is a classic - the Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sheer Khurma. This dish has a few variations, but it’s traditionally made with vermicelli, nuts, dates, raisins and sugar. It’s a delicious dessert that’s sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

The second recipe is a delicious savoury treat - the Biryani. Biryani is a traditional rice dish that’s cooked with meat and/or vegetables. It’s often served during special occasions like Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The rich flavour of the biryani will be sure to please everyone at your gathering!

Next up is a popular snack - Nalli Nihari. Nalli Nihari is a popular Indian dish that originated in the Mughal era and is now enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a slow-cooked meat stew made with succulent pieces of lamb or beef, simmered in a rich and flavorful gravy.

Another scrumptious traditional recipe to try is Haleem. Haleem is a thick stew made with wheat, lentils and meat. It’s often served during festivals like Eid Milad-un-Nabi in India. The rich flavour of the haleem will be sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Last but not least, we have Gajar ka Halwa. Gajar ka Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet made from carrots, milk, ghee, nuts and raisins. This sweet dessert is often served during special occasions like Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The sweetness of the Gajar ka Halwa will be sure to leave everyone in awe.

These five scrumptious traditional recipes are sure to make your Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 unforgettable. So get cooking and get ready to enjoy a feast that celebrates Prophet Mohammed's birthday in style!

