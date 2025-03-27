Eid 2025 Special Recipe: Prepare Seviyon Ka Muzaffar to savour your sweet tooth We have brought for you the recipe of Seviyon Ka Muzaffar which you can specially make on Eid. This is a sweet that people have been making for centuries to celebrate Eid. So let's know how you can make delicious Seviyon Ka Muzaffar very easily.

After the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is about to be celebrated across the world soon. On the special festival, various types of delicious dishes are made. Then the family members sit together and enjoy it. Along with this, the guests who come are also served with this special dish. In such a situation, we have brought for you the recipe of Seviyon Ka Muzaffar, which is specially made on Eid. This is a sweet that people have been making for centuries to celebrate Eid. So let us know how you can make delicious Seviyon Ka Muzaffar very easily.

Ingredients for making Seviyon Ka Muzaffar

Savory – 150 gm

Khoya – 100 gm

Sugar – 50 gm

Cardamom powder – 5 gm

Milk – 150 gm

Ghee – 250 gm

Almonds – 25 gm

Dates – 20 gm

Pistachios – 25 gm

Cashews – 25 gm

Easy recipe for making Seviyon Ka Muzaffar

Fry the vermicelli: To make Seviyon Ka Muzaffar, first put ghee in a pan and heat it on low flame. When the ghee is hot, add crushed vermicelli and fry it. After two to three minutes, add chopped dry fruits and fry while stirring continuously. Turn off the flame after a few minutes.

Fry the khoya: Now, fry the khoya in another pan on low flame for 1 to 2 minutes. After this, put the roasted vermicelli in the khoya pan. After this, mix it well and cook on low flame.

Make syrup: To prepare syrup, add sugar to 100 grams of water and cook on high flame.

Add milk: Add milk to the khoya and vermicelli mixture and cook on low flame.

Add syrup: After this, add the prepared syrup and jaggery to the vermicelli and mix well. Then, cook it on medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes and turn off the flame.

Serve: Eid's special tasty dish, Seviyon ka Muzaffar, is ready. Garnish it with dry fruits and serve it to the guests.

