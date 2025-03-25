Zarda Rice Recipe: Step-by-step guide to prepare this mouth-watering dish for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebration Several types of delicious dishes are made at home on Eid. This time, if you are thinking of making something different on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr then try this easy and delicious Zarda Pulao.

Several types of delicious dishes are made in homes on festivals or any special occasion. These dishes add to the beauty of the festivals. Now, people will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in a few days. Many dishes are made on this occasion, especially biryani, seviyan, etc. If you want to try something different on Eid 2025, then you can make the rice recipe Zarda Pulao. It is easy to make and it is also delicious to eat. Prepare it and serve it to the guests easily.

Ingredients for making Zarda Pulao

A pinch of saffron

A cup of basmati rice

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cashew nuts

3 tablespoons finely chopped almonds

Two to three green cardamoms

2 cloves

a piece of cinnamon

3-4 teaspoons raisins

Dry coconut finely chopped

3 tbsp ghee

Water

How to make Zarda Rice

First of all, wash the rice thoroughly and soak it for about half an hour. Now heat a pan, add ghee and lightly roast cashews, almonds and raisins. Now add the remaining ghee and fry cinnamon, cardamom and cloves in it. Prepare saffron water in a small bowl. Now add 2 cups of water to the pan and boil it well. When the water starts boiling, add Basmati rice, cover it and cook it for about 10-12 minutes. Keep in mind that the rice should not be cooked completely. After 10 minutes, your rice will be cooked a little, then add sugar and saffron water to it. Cook it for about 5-7 minutes. Keep checking the rice in between and keep stirring it. When the rice is cooked well, then garnish it by adding dry fruits on top. Your Zarda rice is ready to be served to guests and family members.

