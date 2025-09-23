Navratri special kuttu cheela recipe: A sattvik dish to keep your energy high Crispy, tasty and sattvik – kuttu ka cheela is the perfect Navratri fasting recipe to keep you full and light while enjoying wholesome flavour.

Navratri fasting is not just about skipping meals – it’s about eating smart, sattvik, and wholesome foods that keep your energy high through the day. One of the most popular vrat-friendly recipes is Kuttu ka Cheela. Light, tasty, and filling, this dish is perfect for those fasting yet craving something delicious.

Buckwheat flour (kuttu flour) is a hero ingredient on fasting days. It's gluten-free, high in fibre, and full of good nutrients. And when it's formed into a cheela (savoury pancake), it's fast to make, crispy around the edges, and filling.

Ingredients for kuttu ka cheela

1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

1 mashed boiled potato

1–2 finely chopped green chillies

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Rock salt (sendha namak), to taste

½ tsp cumin seeds

Water, as required (to prepare a batter)

Ghee or cooking oil

How to make Kuttu ka Cheela step by step

Step 1: Make the Batter

In a bowl, combine kuttu flour, mashed potato, chillies, coriander, cumin, and salt. Gradually add water to prepare a smooth, lump-free batter. The batter should be slightly thick, similar to pancake batter.

Step 2: Heat the Tawa

Grease a non-stick tawa or griddle with a small amount of ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter and gently spread it in a circular motion to make a medium-sized cheela.

Step 3: Cook the Cheela

Put a few drops of ghee on the sides and cook until the bottom turns golden and crisp. Carefully flip it and cook the second side until done.

Step 4: Serve Hot

Your crispy, nutritious kuttu cheela is now ready! Serve hot with vrat chutney (such as coriander or coconut chutney) or even curd.

Pro tips for perfect crispy cheela

Add grated bottle gourd or carrot (if fasting permits) for added nutrition.

Cook always on medium flame for crispy edges.

Prepare fresh batter for best results.

Health benefits of eating kuttu during Navratri

Kuttu (buckwheat) is not just a fasting favourite but also a nutrient-dense food. It contains fibre, protein, magnesium, and antioxidants, which stabilise blood sugar, enhance digestion, and make you feel satiated for a longer period of time. Consume kuttu cheela during Navratri and maintain even energy levels without gorging or feeling heavy.

Why kuttu ka cheela is the best Navratri fasting recipe

Kuttu ka Cheela is the ideal combination of health and flavour for Navratri. Full of energy, light to digest, and fast to prepare, this vrat recipe is a must-have for anyone following vrat.

