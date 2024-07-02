Do you prefer to drink beetroot juice daily? Know what is the right time to consume it as per Ayurveda

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the right time to drink beetroot juice as per Ayurveda.

Beetroot juice has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its numerous health benefits. From improving heart health to boosting exercise performance, this vibrant red juice has gained a lot of attention in the health and wellness community. But when it comes to consuming beetroot juice, is there a specific time that is better than others? According to Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, the timing of consuming beetroot juice can significantly impact its benefits. In this article, we will delve into the benefits of drinking beetroot juice and explore the recommended timing for consuming it as per Ayurveda.

Benefits of Beetroot Juice:

Beetroot juice is packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, folate, potassium, and manganese. It also contains nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps to dilate blood vessels, thereby improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure. This makes beetroot juice beneficial for heart health.

Timing of Consuming Beetroot Juice as per Ayurveda:

Early Morning: Drinking beetroot juice on an empty stomach first thing in the morning is highly recommended in Ayurveda. This is because our body is in a state of cleansing and detoxification during the early hours of the morning. Consuming beetroot juice at this time can support the body's natural detox process and promote better digestion throughout the day.

Precautions to Keep in Mind:

Remember that moderation is key. Too much of anything can have adverse effects on our health. Consuming excessive amounts of beetroot juice can cause stomach upset, and diarrhoea, and may even interfere with certain medications. It is always better to avoid consuming beetroot juice in the evening or at night because it can create digestive issues due to its sugar content.

