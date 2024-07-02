Do you love to eat papaya? Stop pairing these common foods with them at any cost

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common foods that you should avoid pairing with papaya.

Papaya is a fruit that is considered very beneficial for the stomach and its related problems. You can easily find this fruit in the market in every season. Papaya contains many nutrients in abundance which is good for health. But do you know that despite being great for health, papaya should not be consumed with several other foods? Doing so can be fatal for your health. Know what are those foods and why consuming them with papaya is harmful.

Do not consume these things while eating papaya

Do not consume dairy products: After eating papaya, you should not consume dairy products like milk, curd and cheese. Papain can break down casein in milk (casein protein is a protein found in milk which gives milk its white colour). Due to this, your stomach may get upset and you may suffer from constipation, indigestion, bloating and diarrhoea. Therefore, one should avoid drinking milk after eating papaya.

Do not drink tea after eating papaya: Tea should not be drunk even by mistake. The papain compound of papaya and the catechin present in tea leaves can react. Due to this, one may face heartburn, indigestion and gastric problems.

Do not eat eggs: Eggs should not be eaten after eating papaya. While eggs are rich in protein and omega-3, papaya is rich in papain enzyme. In such a situation, eating both at the same time can cause problems like indigestion, nausea, constipation and vomiting.

Do not consume lemon: Lemon should not be consumed after eating papaya. If you consume it immediately after eating papaya, the haemoglobin level in the body can deteriorate. Due to this, the risk of anaemia can also increase.

High-fibre foods: Consuming high-fibre foods like beans, cabbage or broccoli after papaya can make digestive problems worse.

