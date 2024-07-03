Do you buy adulterated butter from market? Try making organic butter from milk at home, know method

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how to make organic butter at home.

Many people complain that they are not able to make butter at home like the market. Many people do not consume butter due to the fear that it is adulterated. If you are also going through these problems, then today we have brought you the recipe for making butter. You can prepare organic butter at home as well. Also, you can consume it without any fear of adulteration. Let's know the great butter recipe.

Ingredients to make the butter

Full-fat milk cream collected over a week

A mixer

Ice cubes

Method to make butter:

First step: To make butter at home, first of all, collect the cream of full-fat milk for a week and keep it in the fridge. When you have collected a lot of cream then we will make butter.

Second step: To make butter, put the cream you have collected in an electric mixer jar. Along with this cream, add 6 to 7 ice cubes and 1 glass of water. Now turn on the grinder and blend it.

Third step: Blend the butter until the butter and water separate. Open the lid of the mixer jar and once again add some ice and cold water to it. Now blend it once again.

Fourth step: You need to be a little patient while making butter. You have to keep blending until the butter separates. After some time you will see that the butter will come up and its water will remain below.

Fifth step: Now take out the butter from the mixer jar squeeze it into a ball in another vessel and extract its milk. Now put some ice and cold water in a vessel and transfer these butter balls into it. So that they freeze. And then squeeze them well once again.

Sixth step: Your homemade butter is ready. For extra taste, add salt to it and consume it whenever you feel like eating bread butter.

