Desi onions vs red onions: Which type actually lowers inflammation? Onions are more than flavour, they’re anti-inflammatory powerhouses. But which works better: red or desi onions? Experts and research suggest red onions have more antioxidants like quercetin, while desi onions detoxify the body naturally. Here’s how to get the best of both.

New Delhi:

If you’ve ever questioned whether your humble kitchen onion can do more than add flavour, you’re not alone. Onions have long been celebrated in traditional medicine, but modern science is catching up, especially when it comes to inflammation. Still, not all onions are created equal. Which is better at calming inflammation: the everyday desi (often white or yellow) onion or the rich-red variety? Let’s dig in.

Inflammation is at the heart of many chronic diseases, such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Foods that reduce inflammation can help our bodies heal and stay resilient. Onions, especially rich in compounds like quercetin and sulfur derivatives, are among those foods. But the question is: do red onions hold an edge? And by how much?

Red onions: small but mighty

Red onions usually have an edge when it comes to fighting inflammation. Their vibrant colour comes from anthocyanins, natural pigments that also have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

They also contain more quercetin, a potent plant substance that lowers inflammatory markers within the body. According to studies, red onion quercetin might lower the risk of heart disease, allergy, and even some gastrointestinal problems.

Another plus? Red onions are often eaten raw, in salads, chutneys, or sandwiches, which helps preserve these nutrients.

Desi onions: simple, soothing and effective

Don’t underestimate your desi (white or yellow) onions either. They may not be as colourful, but they’re still full of goodness. These onions have more sulfur compounds, the ones responsible for that sharp smell and eye sting, and they work as natural detoxifiers, helping your liver and digestive system flush out toxins.

Desi onions are also kinder to the stomach and are perfect for daily cooking, particularly if you cannot stomach strong flavors.

The verdict: both are heroes in their own right

If your target is to decrease inflammation naturally, red onions get a narrow lead due to having more antioxidants. But honestly, the best thing you can do is include both types in your diet.

Red onions for salads, chutneys, and garnishes, and desi onions for curries, dals, and stir-fries. Together, they give your body a balanced mix of anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting compounds.

Quick tips to get the most benefit

Consume some onions raw: heat can decrease some antioxidants. If raw onions bother your stomach, soak slices in water for 10 minutes before eating.

Combine onions with lemon juice or turmeric: it enhances their anti-inflammatory effect.

Avoid deep frying onions (sorry, bhaji lovers): it kills most of the good stuff.

Whether red or desi, onions are nature’s simplest anti-inflammatory food, affordable, accessible, and incredibly versatile. So next time you’re chopping them up, remember: those tears are worth it.