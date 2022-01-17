Follow us on Image Source : CHEF MANISH MEHROTRA Craving a quick snack? Sweet almond bao is the right thing for you

Almonds are among the world's most popular nuts. They not only have huge nutritional value but are also rich in protein. A handful of almonds can instantly beat hunger while giving the body its fair share of nutrients. They are versatile and can be added to both sweet and savoury dishes.

If you are looking to make a dish made out of almonds, then Chef Manish Mehrotra is here to help you. Here is a simple recipe for 'Sweet Almond Bao' that you can easily replicate at your home and enjoy with your loved ones.

Sweet Almond Bao

SERVES 3-4

INGREDIENTS

FOR BAO DOUGH

Maida 550 g

Caster sugar 1 ½ tsp

Activated dried yeast 1 tsp

Milk 50 ml

Sunflower oil 1 tbsp

Rice vinegar 1 tbsp

Baking powder 1 tsp

Water 225 ml

FOR KATHAL STUFFING

Fried/steamed Kathal 1 cup

Chopped almond 2 tbsp

Onion tomato masala ½ cup

Tamarind chutney 1 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Chopped coriander 1 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

PROCEDURE

For Kathal stuffing

1. In a pan, heat onion tomato masala, add pulled Kathal and mix.

2. Add some water, stir in tamarind chutney and cook for 30 seconds.

3. Finish it with soy sauce, coriander and lemon juice. Sprinkle the almonds and stir well. Allow it to cool.

4. Divide the mix in 10 parts.

For sweet almond bao

5. For bao, Add a pinch of sugar, salt and yeast to a bowl and mix. Add 50 ml warm water and stir it in.

6. In a bowl, add flour, milk, oil, and yeast mix and form smooth dough by adding the remaining water little at a time.

7. Knead the dough for 10 minutes, then place in a bowl to rise.

8. Leave for an hour or until doubled in size. Knead again and divide into 10 balls.

9. Fill the dough balls, with Kathal stuffing by making a depression in the centre. Seal the base and reshape into a baos.

10. Apply little oil over the stuffed baos.

11. Place on a tray to rest for 35-40 minutes and allow to rise.

12. Steam the baos for 8-10 minutes in steamer until puffed.

The dish is ready to serve.