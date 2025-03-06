Cooking these food items in an iron pan can cause harm to health, know side effects Cooking with iron pans can have unintended consequences! Learn about the potential health risks and side effects of cooking certain foods in iron cookware.

If you want to stay healthy, cook and eat food with stainless steel or clay utensils and iron utensils because the different types of utensils used nowadays for cooking, such as aluminum, steel, non-stick cookware, etc., can be fatal. Cooking in non-stick utensils can also cause some health problems. Experts say that using nonstick utensils for a long time can be harmful to the body.

Nowadays, people have become more aware of diseases. This is the reason why people who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle are increasingly using clay and iron utensils. But it has become very important to take some precautions while using iron utensils. In particular, some types of food items should not be cooked in iron utensils. Know in the news which are those food items...

Experts say that some food items should not be cooked in iron utensils. Such as acidic food items, spinach, beetroot, eggs, etc. Let us tell you: cooking acidic foods like lemon, tomato, or vinegar in an iron pan can make the food taste like iron or spoil it. Green vegetables cooked in an iron pan also turn black quickly.

These food items should not be cooked in iron utensils

When eggs are cooked in iron utensils, they tend to stick to the utensil. Not only is this difficult to clean, but it can also make eating difficult. Therefore, eggs should not be cooked in iron utensils.

Tomatoes are naturally highly acidic. If tomatoes are cooked too much in iron utensils, they can react with the iron and change the taste of the food. Apart from this, some health problems can also arise. In particular, high levels of iron can accumulate in the body and cause health problems.

Paneer, curd, and other dairy products should not be cooked in iron utensils. The taste changes completely when they are mixed with iron. Moreover, when dairy products are cooked in iron utensils, their color gets spoiled, and they do not look good either.

Since fish is very soft, it can break down when cooked in iron utensils. Also, when iron utensils are heated, the proteins in the fish can change, which changes their taste and texture.

Keep these things in mind while cooking in iron utensils

Immediately put the food cooked in an iron pan into another glass or enamel vessel. Use mild detergent to wash iron utensils. Wipe iron utensils with a cloth immediately after washing. Apply a thin layer of mustard oil to iron utensils before storing them.

Using iron utensils is very beneficial for health. They are a good option for people with iron deficiency. Food cooked in iron utensils provides the body with the necessary iron and can increase hemoglobin levels. However, not all types of food should be cooked in iron utensils. There is a risk that some elements may react with iron and change the taste and nutrients of the food.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

