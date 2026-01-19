Coffee is no longer just a drink: Here’s why it’s a style statement for young adults Coffee is no longer just a beverage but a lifestyle statement. Experts explain why coffee culture is booming and how it became a symbol of style, status, and social life.

Coffee has always been romanticised in Western countries, much more than tea. Over time, global trends have moved from the West to India, and coffee culture came along with them. Today’s Generation Z is actually the second generation of coffee drinkers in India. They have grown up seeing coffee as more than just a beverage; it is a lifestyle choice.

Coffee shops are seen as places to relax, work, network, or simply spend time with oneself. In a recent survey on genZ and millennials, nearly 70 % of people say coffee satisfies an emotional need. It gives them comfort, energy, and a sense of belonging, which is why it has become a style statement today.

In this article, an expert in beverage solutions, Ravvi Arrya, shares his insights on why coffee has become a style statement, emerging global trends influencing India, and what the Indian coffee market needs to evolve.

What are the new coffee trends shaping India?

Earlier, Indian coffee culture was heavily influenced by Europe. However, over the last few years, countries like South Korea and Vietnam have started influencing Indian preferences.

New elements such as matcha, boba, tapioca pearls, and nata de coco are slowly becoming part of India’s coffee culture. These ingredients bring new textures, flavours, and visual appeal, especially for younger consumers. Social media has also played a big role in popularising these trends and making coffee more experimental and fun.

Why is India not yet an espresso-drinking nation like Europe?

India exports some of the finest quality coffee to global markets. Unfortunately, much of the lower-grade coffee remains for domestic consumption. Over the years, Indian consumers have also developed a strong preference for sugar, flavoured syrups, and milk-based coffee.

Because of this, people have not developed a strong taste for pure espresso. Drinks like espresso macchiato and cortado are often exported rather than consumed widely in India. Espresso requires an appreciation of bitterness, aroma, and balance, something that Indian consumers are still gradually learning.

What is the biggest gap in the Indian coffee market today?

Most coffee brands in India want to position themselves as premium, with prices starting at around Rs 300 per cup. Everyone wants to become the next Starbucks. As a result, coffee has not yet become an everyday beverage for the average Indian consumer.

In the US, Tim Hortons is considered an affordable, daily coffee brand. But in India, the same brand is expensive. In China, Luckin Coffee has built an everyday coffee culture by offering branded coffee at affordable prices with a minimalist setup and a strong focus on takeaway.

India needs local coffee brands that promote coffee as a daily habit, not just a luxury experience.

What is the current state of coffee in India?

The history of coffee in India does not begin there. The original home of coffee was Arabia in the Middle East until Baba Budan, a Sufi, moved to what is now India in the 17th Century and smuggled seven fertile coffee beans out of Yemen into India. The introduction of coffee into India has made it one of the largest coffee producers in the world.

In the calendar year 2025, India will experience its highest coffee export amounts ever, exceeding 2 billion dollars for the first time in history. The Coffee Board of India is working under the Ministry of Commerce to support coffee growers and export businesses by making coffee cultivation and exportation processes easier. As a result of their support, India has become increasingly recognised within the global coffee industry and has established itself as a leader in the coffee market.

What is one important change India needs to make around coffee?

Coffee etiquette needs serious attention. Many people do not realise that coffee comes with certain basic practices. For example, coffee machines are often left dirty after use, especially in offices and shared spaces.

Another issue is the quality of workplaces. Offices consume large quantities of coffee but often use poor-quality beans and outdated machines. Old machines fail to extract the true flavour of coffee, which affects people’s perception of how good coffee can actually taste.

Where is the best quality coffee found in the world?

The African continent and Brazil are globally known for producing some of the best-quality coffee. Among premium varieties, Panama Geisha coffee is considered one of the finest in the world. Many world coffee champions use Panama Geisha during international coffee championships due to its unique flavour profile and exceptional quality.

