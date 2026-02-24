Coconut water timing matters: Know Ayurvedic secrets for maximum benefits

New Delhi:

Energy drinks are seen to be less healthful than coconut water, a natural and herbal beverage. Since there is no adulteration in fresh, green coconut water, it is thought to be the purest and healthiest. For stomach and intestinal issues, coconut water works very well. Constipation, indigestion, and gas can be reduced by consuming coconut water on a daily basis.

According to Ayurvedic doctor Chanchal Sharma, director of Asha Ayurveda and a gynaecologist, consuming coconut water strengthens the digestive system and provides relief from stomach problems. For those suffering from acidity, gas, and constipation, coconut water acts as a natural remedy. It contains several enzymes that are considered beneficial for intestinal health and strengthen the digestive system.

What is found in coconut water?

Coconut water contains many health-beneficial nutrients. It contains good amounts of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, along with electrolytes. If you're dehydrated, you can drink coconut water during the summer to prevent dehydration.

Benefits of drinking coconut water

People who are at risk of heart-related diseases should consume coconut water. Coconut water is good for people suffering from heart disease, and it also reduces the risk of a heart attack. Coconut water contains a mineral called potassium, which controls blood pressure. Drinking coconut water is also good for hair and skin. It strengthens the hair. Toxins present in the body are removed, and the skin becomes clean. People who have a problem with pimples on the skin, they get a lot of benefit from consuming it.

Right time to drink coconut water?

If you want to know the right time to drink coconut water, simply put, you should consume it in the morning on an empty stomach. This helps boost your metabolism. It's especially beneficial for those who exercise regularly, sweat a lot, and need a quick boost of energy.

How much coconut water should one drink in a day?

If you don't have any serious health problems, you can drink one to two glasses of coconut water daily, or up to 400 ml. It should be consumed in moderation. If you have diabetes, consult a doctor before drinking coconut water.

How should coconut water be consumed?

When drinking coconut water, make sure it's fresh. Often, because fresh coconut water isn't available, people resort to packaged coconut water with preservatives and added sugar, but remember that this won't do you much good. Therefore, always consume naturally available coconut water.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Does drinking water after meals affect digestion? Expert answers