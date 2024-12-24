Christmas Eve 2024: Roast turkey to mulled wine, 7 foods to savour when bringing in the festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 foods to savour during Christmas Eve 2024

Christmas is a festival that's celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp across the globe. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Christmas Eve too holds immense importance as people observe a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Christmas Eve is celebrated on December 24, a day prior to Christmas Day which falls on December 25. Friends and families come together on the eve of Christmas to celebrate the festival. And truly, no celebration is ever complete without food. Here, take a look at some of the best 7 foods that you can savour when bringing to the festival.

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie: Apple pie recipes are a favourite among many, however, have you tried cinnamon roll apple pie? This can be served as a dessert after your meal and is truly decadent. Instead of making the classic double-crust apple pie, you can use cinnamon rolls as your toppings for the apple pie. Cioppino: This is a recipe that can be called both a soup as well as a stew. Pronounced as chuh-PEE-noh, this dish was created by Italian fishermen who immigrated to San Francisco in the 1800s. The dish is made by cooking the broth in a slow cooker and the seafood is added later before it is served. Christmas Eve Confetti Pasta: This is a good option for your Christmas Eve dinner. You can prep for it before attending the Christmas Eve service and upon returning, boil the pasta and then saute it with other ingredients. You can add bell peppers, onion, shrimp, and other ingredients of your choice. Roast Turkey: While this is a staple Thanksgiving recipe, you can also add it to your Christmas Eve menu. You can use a simple seasoning and butter rub for the most amazing roast turkey. Flambeed Chocolate Cake: Cakes are one of the most important parts of Christmas celebrations. Flambeed chocolate cake can be your dessert option for Christmas Eve dinner. The whiskey-soaked cake is lit after pouring the liquor over the cake. Rich Baked Spaghetti: This is not your usual spaghetti as this is baked after it is cooked with vegetables and meat of your choice. After you've cooked the spaghetti, bake it uncovered at 350° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle cheese and then bake it again for 10 mins. Mulled Wine: Also known as Gluhwein, this is a warm beverage that is perfect for your Christmas Eve. You mix red wine with different spices, berries, and raisins. Mulled wine is known to be an important part of Christmas celebrations.

Try these recipes for a fun-filled Christmas Eve celebration.

