This chocolate cake recipe with ganache is a must-try for home bakers

Everyone loves a good chocolate cake. While you can always order one from the store, however, the joy of baking one at home can be unparalleled. From mixing the ingredients and then waiting for the cake to bake perfectly, making a chocolate cake at home is not very difficult.

Make sure you have the right ingredients and baking a dark, decadent chocolate cake is easy. Here’s an easy recipe you can follow to make the perfect chocolate cake at home.

Ingredients for chocolate cake

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup dark cocoa powder

2 cups sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup hot brewed coffee or 1 tbsp instant coffee in hot water

200g dark chocolate (chopped)

200ml heavy cream (full-fat, fresh cream)

(Optional) 1 tbsp unsalted butter (adds extra gloss)

(Optional) ½ tsp vanilla extract or a pinch of sea salt for added depth.

Step-by-step recipe: How to bake the cake

Baking Process

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease and line two 8-inch round pans.

Sift dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, salt) in a large bowl.

In another bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, buttermilk, oil and vanilla until smooth.

Combine wet and dry ingredients gradually. Add hot coffee last and mix gently.

Pour the batter into the pans evenly and tap to remove air bubbles.

Bake for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool for 10 mins, then transfer to a wire rack.

Making the Frosting

Heat cream in a saucepan until it simmers.

Pour over chopped chocolate in a bowl.

Let sit for 2–3 minutes, then stir until smooth.

Mix in butter or any other flavourings, if you want.

Let it cool.

Assembling the chocolate cake

Put the first layer and then add sugar syrup.

Then spread or pour the chocolate ganache cake.

You can also whip some of the ganache and pipe it in a bag and make any desired design on the cake.

Tips for the perfect moist chocolate cake

Choose unsweetened Dutch-process or dark cocoa powder. This adds intense chocolate flavour and a deep, dark color, which is important for decadence.

Add strong brewed coffee or instant coffee powder. Coffee helps to enhance the depth of chocolate.

Use buttermilk instead of regular milk. The acidity makes the cake soft and keeps the richness in place.

Mix until ingredients are just combined. Overmixing can make the cake dense and chewy instead of soft and moist.

Let eggs, buttermilk, and butter sit at room temperature before you use them. It helps the batter mix more evenly.

Choose dark or semi-sweet chocolate (at least 60–70% cocoa). The better the chocolate, the richer and smoother the ganache.

Use equal parts of chocolate and heavy cream by weight. This creates a thick, spreadable consistency.

Finely chop the chocolate into uniform pieces. This helps to melt it quickly and evenly when combined with the hot cream.

Heat the cream just until it begins to simmer. Don’t boil it as it might spoil the cream.

After pouring hot cream over chocolate, wait 2–3 minutes before stirring. This will allow the chocolate to melt properly.

Let the ganache cool at room temperature until it thickens. It needs to reach the right consistency for it to spread or pipe easily.

Follow the above recipe to bake your perfect dark and decadent chocolate cake at home.

