Why is Chicken 65 called Chicken 65? The bizarre theories behind India's iconic spicy dish

New Delhi:

Chicken 65 is one of those dishes that almost everyone in India has eaten at some point. It shows up at weddings, roadside restaurants, family dinners, office parties, train journeys. Everywhere. Crispy, spicy, bright red and impossible to stop eating once the plate arrives.

But for a dish this famous, the name "Chicken 65" still confuses people. Why 65? Was it the number of chillies? The age of the chicken? A menu code? Over the years, dozens of theories have floated around, and honestly, some of them sound completely ridiculous. Still, a few stories have survived long enough to become proper food legends.

The many theories linked to Chicken 65's name

The most accepted origin of Chicken 65

The most widely accepted version traces Chicken 65 back to Buhari Hotel in Chennai. Most food historians and reports credit the dish to A.M. Buhari, founder of the Buhari Hotel chain, who reportedly introduced it in 1965.

According to the hotel's story, the dish was launched as a spicy fried chicken appetiser and quickly became massively popular among customers. Over time, the number attached itself permanently to the recipe.

Interestingly, Buhari Hotel later introduced dishes like Chicken 78, Chicken 82 and Chicken 90 too, following the same naming pattern.

Today, this explanation remains the most credible and most repeated version linked to Chicken 65.

The menu item theory

This is probably the second most popular theory.

According to food lore from Chennai, soldiers visiting military canteens or restaurants struggled with long menus and language barriers. Instead of pronouncing dish names, they simply ordered by menu numbers.

Chicken 65 allegedly happened to be item number 65 on the menu. The name stuck after customers kept asking for "Chicken 65" repeatedly.

There is no solid proof for this version either. But people love this story because it sounds weirdly believable.

The 65 chillies theory

Another old theory claims the dish originally used 65 red chillies in the recipe.

Some versions say the massive chilli count was meant to prove toughness or "manliness". Others simply say the dish became famous because of its fiery spice levels.

The problem is obvious though. Most people would probably not survive eating chicken made with 65 chillies.

Still, the theory refuses to disappear.

The 65-day-old chicken theory

Yes, this one exists too.

According to another popular explanation, the dish was prepared using chickens that were exactly 65 days old.

Some versions also claim the chicken was marinated for 65 days, which honestly sounds impossible and mildly terrifying.

Food historians generally do not take these theories very seriously, but they continue floating around because Chicken 65 has become larger than just a dish now. It is almost folklore.

The New Year's party theory

One lesser-known story says A.M. Buhari served the dish during a New Year's gathering in 1965.

Guests reportedly loved the preparation and immediately asked what it was called. According to this version, Buhari spontaneously named it "Chicken 65", simply based on the year.

Again, nobody can fully confirm it. But it remains part of the larger Chicken 65 myth universe.

How Chicken 65 became famous across India

Chicken 65 started in Chennai, but it really exploded after different cities began creating their own versions.

Hyderabad especially helped popularise the modern version most people recognise today. Local chefs added curry leaves, yoghurt marinades, green chillies and stronger tempering styles suited to Hyderabadi tastes.

Today, the dish exists in endless forms. Dry, gravy-style, boneless, bone-in, extra spicy, Indo-Chinese style, restaurant-style, street-style. Some people even make Paneer 65 and Gobi 65 now.

At this point, Chicken 65 has basically become an entire category.

How to make Chicken 65 at home

Ingredients

500 grams boneless chicken

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons curd

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

2 tablespoons cornflour

1 tablespoon rice flour

1 egg

Salt as needed

Curry leaves

Green chillies

Oil for frying

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

Wash the chicken properly and cut it into bite-sized pieces.

In a large bowl, mix the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, curd, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, cornflour, rice flour, egg and salt.

Let it marinate for at least 45 minutes to one hour.

Step 2: Heat the oil

Take a deep pan and heat oil for frying.

Make sure the oil is properly hot before adding the chicken.

Step 3: Fry the chicken

Add the marinated chicken pieces in small batches.

Deep fry until the pieces turn crispy, golden and cooked properly from inside.

Remove and place on tissue paper to absorb excess oil.

Step 4: Prepare the final tempering

In another pan, lightly fry curry leaves and slit green chillies for a few seconds.

Toss the fried chicken into this mixture.

Step 5: Serve hot

Serve Chicken 65 immediately with onion slices and lemon wedges on the side.

And yes, it still tastes best slightly too spicy.

Even after decades, Chicken 65 remains one of India's most argued-about dishes. The mystery behind the name never really ended, and honestly, that confusion probably made the dish even more iconic.

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