'Rasgulla is from Odisha': Chef Kunal Kapur reignites Odisha vs Bengal rasgulla debate online

New Delhi:

India’s favourite syrup-soaked dessert is once again at the centre of a cultural debate after celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently remarked that rasgulla is believed to have originated in Odisha rather than Bengal. The comment has reignited one of India’s longest-running food rivalries online, with social media users passionately defending both states’ claims over the iconic sweet.

The discussion began during a podcast conversation with Mirchi Punjabi, where Kunal Kapur was speaking about Indian desserts and culinary traditions. During the chat, he mentioned that rasgulla is “said to be from Odisha”, a statement that instantly reopened the historic Odisha vs Bengal debate around the dessert’s origins.

The host jokingly warned him that people from Kolkata might not appreciate the remark. In response, the chef clarified that he was referring to popular historical claims rather than making a personal declaration. Still, the clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with users from both regions jumping into the conversation.

Why the rasgulla debate never really ends

The rasgulla, also known as rasagola or rosogolla depending on the region, has been emotionally linked to both Odisha and West Bengal for decades. For many people, the dessert represents far more than food. It is tied deeply to regional identity, cultural pride and historical recognition.

Odisha’s claim is connected to centuries-old traditions associated with the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Historians and cultural scholars from the state argue that “rasagola” has long been part of temple rituals, particularly during the Niladri Bije ceremony linked to Rath Yatra. Some historical references in Odia literature are also often cited in support of the claim.

West Bengal, meanwhile, is widely credited for popularising the modern sponge-style rosogolla that became famous across India and internationally. Many food historians associate this version with Kolkata confectioner Nobin Chandra Das, who is believed to have refined and commercialised the sweet in the 19th century.

The GI tag battle made the rivalry even bigger

The debate intensified further after both states pursued Geographical Indication (GI) tags for their respective versions of the dessert. In 2017, West Bengal received a GI tag for “Banglar Rosogolla”. Odisha later secured a GI tag in 2019 for “Odisha Rasagola”.

Importantly, these GI tags recognised distinct regional variations of the sweet rather than conclusively deciding its exact historical origin. Experts often point out that the Bengali rosogolla is usually softer and spongier, while Odisha’s rasagola traditionally has a slightly caramelised texture and colour.

Food in India is rarely just about taste. Dishes often become extensions of identity, memory and heritage. That is exactly why debates like the rasgulla controversy continue resurfacing online every few years.

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