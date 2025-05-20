Buttermilk is not beneficial for everyone, know side effects and who should avoid consuming it Do you know that drinking buttermilk can prove harmful for some people. Such people should avoid drinking it or should drink it in small quantities, so let us know in this article who those people are who should avoid drinking buttermilk.

Buttermilk is the choice of every other person on summer days. After drinking it, the body gets cool and the mind gets peace, but do you know that drinking buttermilk can prove to be harmful for some people? Such people should avoid drinking it or drink it in less quantity, so let us know in this article who those people are who should avoid drinking buttermilk.

What are the side effects of consuming buttermilk?

Buttermilk contains a lot of lactose, making it hard for lactose-intolerant individuals to digest, leading to bloating, gas, and stomach cramps.

Probiotics in buttermilk can lead to a disruption in gut flora, resulting in diarrhoea or constipation.

Too much drinking of buttermilk can increase the level of cholesterol in the body owing to the high fat content, thus promoting the risk of heart ailments.

Buttermilk also has tyramine, which may cause migraines and headaches in people who are sensitive to this substance.

Let's know who should avoid consuming buttermilk

Milk allergy

People who have any kind of reaction to milk should never drink buttermilk because when they drink buttermilk, they do not realise it, but after that, slowly, the marks start appearing on their body.

High blood pressure

People add salt to buttermilk and drink it, and the consumption of salt proves harmful for people with blood pressure; hence these people should take special care while drinking buttermilk.

Kidney patients

Buttermilk contains potassium and phosphorus, which are not good for kidney patients. Therefore, they should either not drink buttermilk or drink it in smaller quantities.

Acidity patients

Acidic patients should stay away from buttermilk, because if they drink buttermilk, then it can prove harmful for their health.

