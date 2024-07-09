5 breakfast recipes to boost your immunity during monsoon The monsoon season brings much-needed respite from the scorching heat, but it can also be a time when illnesses spread more easily. To keep your defences strong, a healthy breakfast packed with immune-boosting ingredients is essential. Here are 5 delicious and easy recipes to get your day started.

As the monsoon season brings with it cooler weather and a higher risk of infections, it becomes crucial to strengthen our immune systems. A nutritious breakfast can play a significant role in boosting immunity and keeping illnesses at bay. Here are five delicious and immune-boosting breakfast recipes perfect for the monsoon. Turmeric Ginger Oatmeal Ingredients: 1 cup rolled oats

2 cups water or milk of your choice

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon grated ginger

Honey or maple syrup (to taste)

Chopped nuts and fruits (optional) Instructions: In a saucepan, bring water or milk to a boil. Add rolled oats, turmeric powder, and grated ginger. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until oats are creamy and cooked through (about 5-7 minutes). Sweeten with honey or maple syrup and top with chopped nuts and fruits if desired. Serve hot and enjoy the immune-boosting benefits of turmeric and ginger. Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Scramble Image Source : SOCIALSpinach and Mushroom Egg White Scramble Ingredients: 4 egg whites

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup diced onions

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Olive oil for cooking Instructions: Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Saute onions until translucent, then add mushrooms and cook until tender. Add chopped spinach and cook until wilted. Pour in egg whites, season with salt and pepper, and scramble until cooked through. Serve hot, packed with protein and the goodness of spinach and mushrooms. Masala Oats Upma Image Source : SOCIALMasala Oats Upma Ingredients: 1 cup instant oats

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

A few curry leaves

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon juice (optional) Instructions: Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Add chopped onions, green chilies, and saute until onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft. Add instant oats, salt, and water (as per package instructions) and cook until oats are soft and fluffy. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve hot, packed with fibre and Indian spices for added immune support. Warm Quinoa Porridge with Almond Milk Image Source : SOCIALWarm Quinoa Porridge with Almond Milk Ingredients: 1 cup quinoa

2 cups almond milk

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Chopped nuts and dried fruits for topping Instructions: Rinse quinoa thoroughly under running water. In a saucepan, combine quinoa and almond milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked and liquid is absorbed (about 15-20 minutes). Stir in honey or maple syrup and cinnamon powder. Serve warm, topped with chopped nuts and dried fruits for a hearty and nutrient-dense breakfast. Vegetable Besan Cheela Image Source : ISTOCKVegetable Besan Cheela Ingredients: 1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Olive oil for cooking Instructions: In a bowl, mix chickpea flour, chopped vegetables, green chilli, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt. Gradually add water to make a smooth batter (similar to pancake batter consistency). Heat a non-stick pan or skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with olive oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a round shape. Cook until golden brown on both sides, flipping once. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with chutney or yoghurt for a protein-packed and fibre-rich breakfast.

