5 breakfast recipes to boost your immunity during monsoon

As the monsoon season brings with it cooler weather and a higher risk of infections, it becomes crucial to strengthen our immune systems. A nutritious breakfast can play a significant role in boosting immunity and keeping illnesses at bay. Here are five delicious and immune-boosting breakfast recipes perfect for the monsoon.
Turmeric Ginger Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 cups water or milk of your choice
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- Honey or maple syrup (to taste)
- Chopped nuts and fruits (optional)
Instructions:
- In a saucepan, bring water or milk to a boil.
- Add rolled oats, turmeric powder, and grated ginger.
- Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until oats are creamy and cooked through (about 5-7 minutes).
- Sweeten with honey or maple syrup and top with chopped nuts and fruits if desired.
- Serve hot and enjoy the immune-boosting benefits of turmeric and ginger.
Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Scramble
Ingredients:
- 4 egg whites
- 1 cup chopped spinach
- 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 cup diced onions
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
- Olive oil for cooking
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Saute onions until translucent, then add mushrooms and cook until tender.
- Add chopped spinach and cook until wilted.
- Pour in egg whites, season with salt and pepper, and scramble until cooked through.
- Serve hot, packed with protein and the goodness of spinach and mushrooms.
Masala Oats Upma
Ingredients:
- 1 cup instant oats
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- A few curry leaves
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
- Lemon juice (optional)
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves.
- Add chopped onions, green chilies, and saute until onions turn translucent.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft.
- Add instant oats, salt, and water (as per package instructions) and cook until oats are soft and fluffy.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Serve hot, packed with fibre and Indian spices for added immune support.
Warm Quinoa Porridge with Almond Milk
Ingredients:
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups almond milk
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- Chopped nuts and dried fruits for topping
Instructions:
- Rinse quinoa thoroughly under running water.
- In a saucepan, combine quinoa and almond milk.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked and liquid is absorbed (about 15-20 minutes).
- Stir in honey or maple syrup and cinnamon powder.
- Serve warm, topped with chopped nuts and dried fruits for a hearty and nutrient-dense breakfast.
Vegetable Besan Cheela
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chickpea flour (besan)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach)
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- Water as needed
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
- Olive oil for cooking
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix chickpea flour, chopped vegetables, green chilli, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt.
- Gradually add water to make a smooth batter (similar to pancake batter consistency).
- Heat a non-stick pan or skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with olive oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a round shape.
- Cook until golden brown on both sides, flipping once.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with chutney or yoghurt for a protein-packed and fibre-rich breakfast.