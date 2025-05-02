Bottle gourd juice is nectar for summer, consume it for 15 days to get these benefits If you also want relief from the heat, then start drinking bottle gourd juice from today itself. In this article, we have mentioned 8 benefits of drinking bottle gourd juice in summer.

New Delhi:

As soon as the summer season arrives, many people start having dehydration, fatigue, and irritability in their bodies. In such a situation, if you want to stay fresh, then bottle gourd juice is no less than nectar for you. When you start taking this simple-looking vegetable juice every morning on an empty stomach, such changes will come in the body that you will be surprised by. You just have to start drinking it every morning and then see what kind of tremendous benefits you get.

Keeps the body hydrated: Bottle gourd contains about 96 per cent water, which helps in protecting the body from dehydration in summer.

Provides coolness to the body: Its effect is cooling, due to which it provides coolness to the body from inside and also gives great benefit in protecting from the heat wave in summer.

Helpful in weight loss: Bottle gourd is low in calories and high in fibre, which helps in weight loss and makes the stomach feel full for a long time.

Improves digestion: It helps in eliminating problems like constipation and acidity.

Controls blood pressure: It contains essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help in maintaining normal blood pressure.

Beneficial for skin: The antioxidant and hydrating properties present in bottle gourd make the skin healthy and glowing.

Increases energy levels: It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals that provide energy to the body and reduce fatigue.

Reduces stress: It contains a compound called choline, which helps improve brain function and reduce stress.

