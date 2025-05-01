Coconut Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which is beneficial for you to stay healthy this summer? People's first choice is sugarcane juice when it comes to a summer drink, but both coconut water and sugarcane juice are considered beneficial for health. Let us know which one is better for health.

New Delhi:

In summer, everyone wants to consume such things that prove beneficial for the body. This also helps in keeping the body hydrated from the inside and keeps the body energetic. In summer, people's first choice is sugarcane juice, but consumption of both coconut water and sugarcane juice is considered beneficial for health. In this article, we have explained which one is better for summer.

Benefits of drinking sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice is completely natural, which gives instant energy to the body. Consuming it can help in flushing out harmful toxins from the body and also helps in keeping the liver healthy. In the summers, sugarcane juice provides coolness to the body, and drinking it reduces the chances of heat stroke. The elements found in it help in keeping the skin glowing and the body hydrated.

Benefits of drinking coconut water

Drinking coconut water in the summer does not cause a lack of hydration in our body. It also helps in improving digestion and reducing acidity. Drinking coconut water on an empty stomach in the morning can also help in controlling weight, as it is low in calories. Along with this, it helps in keeping blood pressure balanced.

Which is better for summer: coconut water or sugarcane juice?

Both of these have their own benefits in summer. You can consume them according to your needs. If you need instant energy, you can drink sugarcane juice, but if you want to hydrate your body, you can drink coconut water. If people who have diabetes consume coconut water, their sugar will remain under control, and they will also get relief from the heat because sugarcane juice contains a lot of sugar.

ALSO READ: Fond of lemonade? Avoid these 5 mistakes while making nimbu sharbat in summer