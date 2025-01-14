Bored of using regular oil for cooking? Opt for palm oil, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the benefits of palm oil for cooking.

Palm Oil often gets a bad rep for being unhealthy and unsustainable. That may have been true once, but the lingering negativity surrounding palm oil today is nothing more than a hangover rooted in its less-than-illustrious past. Thanks to an improvement in refining methods and processes, a greater awareness of its environmental impact and an understanding and application eco-friendly cultivation approaches, palm oil today is both healthy and green.

Nutrition dense

Palm oil is packed with nutritional goodness. It is rich in carotenoids and anti-oxidants and also contains significant amounts of Vitamin E. This makes palm oil effective in combating free radicals that can damage DNA and cells and cause cancer and atherosclerosis.

Protects against diseases

When we spoke to Dr Vijaya Khader, Former Dean of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University and Nutritionist he said that among other benefits, palm oil also slows down the onset and progress of both dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, reduces the risk of stroke and prevents the growth of brain lesions.

A key part of a balanced diet

Palm oil is also free from trans fats and contains a mix of fatty acids and minerals. This has earned it a place in the Indian Council on Medical Research’s (ICMR) dietary guidelines recommendations and makes it a key component of a balanced diet.

Green and clean

Palm oil can be produced sustainably and responsible cultivation is at the heart of India’s plan to boost area under oil palm cultivation to crank up domestic production.

Oil palm plantations can double up as carbon sinks. Limiting oil palm cultivation to areas without forests and in areas with low carbon stocks has the potential to not only avoid deforestation but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60 per cent, according to a study conducted in Indonesia.

There is even an institutionalized set of guidelines issued by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). Sticking to RSPO principles will ensure palm oil is produced sustainably with minimal environmental impact.

Important role to play

Domestic palm oil has an important role to play in guaranteeing India’s food security. Healthy and sustainable, it’s a win-win for the country, the consumer, the environment and oil palm farmers.

