World Pulse Day 2026: When is the best time to eat pulses for better digestion? Experts explain Many people avoid pulses due to bloating and heaviness. Nutrition experts explain that timing and preparation matter more than the food itself. Eating pulses mainly at lunch, choosing lighter dals at dinner, soaking well and using digestive spices can improve gut health.

New Delhi:

World Pulse Day 2026: Dal is an integral part of the menu of every home in India, whether it is dal chawal, rajma, chole, or chana. As pulses contain high amounts of protein, fiber, and other important nutrients, they offer nutritional as well as economic benefits. Still, many people do not like to consume pulses due to discomfort or unease felt after meals.

According to nutrition experts, the problem is rarely with pulses themselves. It’s when and how they are eaten that makes all the difference.

Why timing matters when eating pulses

“The digestion of pulses depends more on timing and preparation than on the food itself,” says Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietitian and Wellness Coach. She explains that the human body’s digestive and metabolic capacity is strongest during the daytime, particularly from late morning to early afternoon.

“Lunch is the ideal time to eat pulses. The body handles complex carbohydrates and plant proteins far more efficiently than, reducing gas, bloating and post-meal heaviness,” Kathuria notes. This is also why traditional Indian meals have long placed dal at lunchtime rather than dinner.

Why pulses at night can feel heavy

As the day winds down, the body naturally slows digestion. Eating fibre-rich, protein-dense foods late in the evening can overwhelm the gut. “At night, digestion slows significantly. Heavy pulses like rajma, chole and whole dals can cause bloating and discomfort if eaten too late,” says Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare.

She adds that lighter dals such as moong or masoor may still be tolerated if eaten at least two to three hours before bedtime, and in smaller portions.

Morning pulses: Yes or no?

For most people, heavy pulses first thing in the morning are not ideal. “Starting the day with rajma or chole can feel overwhelming for the digestive system,” Kalra explains. “However, light options like moong dal chilla or a small bowl of sprouts can work, provided your stomach is comfortable with them.”

Listening to individual tolerance is key, especially for people with acidity, IBS or sensitive digestion.

Preparation makes pulses easier to digest

Both experts stress that how pulses are prepared is just as important as when they are eaten. “Soaking whole pulses for at least 6 to 8 hours reduces anti-nutrients like phytic acid and improves digestibility,” Kathuria says. “Sprouting and pressure cooking further break down complex fibres, making nutrients easier to absorb.”

Kalra adds that even a minimum soaking time of three to four hours helps reduce starch content and prevents stomach discomfort.

The role of traditional Indian spices

Indian kitchens have long used digestive spices for a reason. “Our grandmothers didn’t add jeera, hing, ginger, ajwain or haldi randomly,” Kalra says. “These spices activate digestive enzymes and reduce gas formation.”

Kathuria agrees, noting that such spices help maintain gut balance while enhancing flavour and nutrient absorption.

Portion size: The most ignored factor

Just because pulses are healthy does not mean they should dominate the plate. “Dal should support the meal, not overpower it,” Kalra explains. “One serving with one to two rotis or a small portion of rice, along with vegetables or salad, is ideal.”

Kathuria adds that combining pulses with cereals and vegetables improves amino acid absorption while keeping digestion smooth. You don’t need to fear pulses or eliminate them from your diet.

The best time to eat pulses is during the day, especially at lunch, when digestion is strongest. Choose lighter options at dinner, soak and cook them properly, use digestive spices and keep portions sensible.

“When pulses are eaten with the right timing and preparation, they support gut health, metabolic balance and overall wellness,” Kathuria concludes.

Over time, your digestion adapts. And dal goes back to being what it was always meant to be: nourishing, comforting and easy on the body.

