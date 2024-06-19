Are you a Momos Lover? Try this exciting recipe of MANGO Momos at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this exciting recipe of MANGO Momos at home

If you're a momo enthusiast and always on the lookout for new flavours, we have an exciting treat for you - Mango Momos! These sweet and tangy delights bring a refreshing twist to the traditional savoury dumplings. Perfect for summer, this recipe is easy to follow and sure to impress your friends and family. Let's dive into how you can make this delicious fusion of Mango and Momos at home.

Ingredients

For the Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

A pinch of salt

Water (as needed)

For the Filling

2 ripe mangoes, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sugar (adjust according to the sweetness of mangoes)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

For the Sau

A pinch of chili flakes (for a spicy kick)

1 ripe mango, pureed

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Preparing the Dough

In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and a pinch of salt.

Gradually add water and knead until you get a smooth and elastic dough.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Making the Filling

In a bowl, mix the finely chopped mangoes with sugar, lemon juice, and cardamom powder.

Adjust the sweetness according to your taste. The filling should be a balance of sweet and tangy flavours.

Assembling the Momos

Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls.

Roll each ball into a thin circle, about 3 inches in diameter. Ensure the edges are thinner than the center.

Place a small spoonful of mango filling in the center of each dough circle.

Fold the edges and pinch to seal, forming a pleated or half-moon shape.

Cooking the Momos

Prepare a steamer by greasing the steamer tray with a bit of oil.

Arrange the momos in the steamer, ensuring they do not touch each other.

Steam the momos for about 10-12 minutes, or until the dough becomes translucent.

Making the Sauce (Optional)

In a blender, puree one ripe mango until smooth.

Mix the mango puree with honey and a pinch of chili flakes for a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.

Serving

Serve the hot mango momos with the mango dipping sauce.

Garnish with mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.

Tips for Making Perfect Mango Momos

Choose Ripe Mangoes: Ensure the mangoes are ripe and sweet for the best flavour. Thin Dough: Roll the dough thinly to avoid overpowering the delicate mango filling. Adjust Sweetness: Taste the mango filling before assembling the momos to adjust the sweetness and tanginess.

Mango momos are a delightful fusion dish that combines the tropical sweetness of mangoes with the comforting texture of traditional momos. Perfect for a summer treat or a unique dessert, this recipe is sure to become a favourite. Give it a try and indulge in the fruity goodness of mango momos at home!

