Alia Bhatt learns to cook Mac & Cheese from mom Soni Razdan; here's an easy recipe of the flavourful dish Alia Bhatt shared a video where she learns to make Mac and Cheese from her mother Soni Razdan. Here's an easy recipe of mac and cheese that you can make during the weekend.

Alia Bhatt recently shared a video on YouTube where she can be seen cooking with her mother Soni Razdan. In the video, Razdan can be seen teaching Bhatt how to cook Mac and Cheese. The video, titled "In My Mama's Kitchen", the mother-daughter duo can be seen engaged in cooking while also having a heartfelt conversation.

In the video, Bhatt says, "Her food tops all the restaurants and fancy chefs. I can proudly say that my mother’s food is the best food in the whole world. I genuinely mean it. Shaheen and I have certain favourite dishes that we have grown up eating and relishing. We still eat them when we come home."

She further says, "Now, mumma is making those same dishes for Raha, her granddaughter. How life comes a full circle. I have goosebumps!"

Then they start to make the mac and cheese with Razdan giving Bhatt directions to make the pasta dish.

Here, we share with you an easy recipe of mac and cheese that you can make during the weekend.

Ingredients

2 cups macaroni (or any pasta you prefer)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (you can mix with mozzarella for creaminess)

1 ½ cups milk (whole milk works best, but any kind will do)

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (maida)

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: ½ teaspoon garlic powder or mustard powder for extra flavour

Directions:

Cook the pasta: Boil the macaroni in salted water according to package instructions (usually 8-10 minutes). Drain and set aside.

Make the base: In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Once melted, stir in the flour. Cook the mixture for about 1 minute, constantly stirring to avoid lumps.

Add the milk: Slowly pour in the milk while stirring to create a smooth sauce. Continue stirring until it thickens, which should take about 3-4 minutes.

Add cheese: Once the sauce is thickened, reduce the heat to low and stir in the shredded cheese. Continue stirring until the cheese is fully melted and the sauce is creamy.

Combine with pasta: Add the cooked pasta to the cheese sauce. Stir until the pasta is well-coated.

Season: Add salt, pepper, and any optional seasonings like garlic powder or mustard powder to taste.

Bake: Add the pasta to a baking tray and topping with extra cheese, and bake at 350°F (175°C) for 10-15 minutes.

Serve: Serve warm and enjoy!

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Try these smoothie recipes for Suhoor to keep yourself full