Aam panna to green mango chutney: 5 recipes you should try with raw mango this year Also known as Kachchi Kairi or Kacha Aam, raw mango is tangy and has a very different taste. While ripe mangoes are loved, raw mangoes too can be used to make different dishes. Here are some recipes of raw mango that you should try this year.

With summer around the corner, it is also time for mango season. Mangoes are a favourite among a lot of people and people relish the fruit in different forms. There are different types of mangoes that are available in different parts of the country and each has its distinct taste. While ripe mangoes are loved, raw mangoes too can be used to make different dishes.

Also known as Kachchi Kairi or Kacha Aam, raw mango is tangy and has a very different taste. Before you taste the ripe mangoes this season, you can try some raw mango recipes. Here are some recipes of raw mango that you should try this year.

Aam Panna (Raw Mango Drink)

This is a refreshing summer drink made with raw mangoes and is perfect for combating the heat. The tangy, sweet and spicy flavours make it a favourite among many. Boil raw mangoes, peel them and blend with a mixture of sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt and mint leaves. You can adjust the sweetness and spice level according to your taste. Serve chilled with ice cubes.

Raw Mango Pickle (Kachchi Aam ka Achar)

Raw mango pickle is a traditional way to preserve the fruit and create a condiment that can be enjoyed all year long. Cut raw mangoes into small pieces and mix with salt, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, chilli powder and turmeric. Allow the mixture to marinate in the sun for a few days

Raw Mango Rice

This is a classic South Indian dish which combines the tartness of raw mangoes with rice, curry leaves, peanuts and mustard seeds for a flavourful meal. Grate raw mangoes and mix it with cooked rice. Then, temper the mixture with mustard seeds, turmeric, dried red chillies, curry leaves and peanuts. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.



Green Mango Chutney

This chutney combines the tangy sharpness of raw mangoes with sweet, sour, and spicy flavours, thereby, making it a perfect side for any Indian meal. Grate raw mangoes and cook them with sugar, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, green chillies and vinegar until the mixture thickens. You can also add jaggery for a deeper sweetness.

Raw Mango Dal

The tanginess of raw mangoes complements the flavours of lentils. Cook yellow lentils with chunks of raw mango, turmeric and salt. Once cooked, temper with ghee, mustard seeds, cumin, dried red chillies and curry leaves.

ALSO READ: Starting your day with music can be beneficial for your mental health; know how