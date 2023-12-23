Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to turn noodles into healthy meal

Noodles, synonymous with convenience and comfort, frequently find themselves in the domain of swift yet less-than-healthy meals. Imagine, though, a paradigm shift where these familiar strands evolve into bowls teeming with vitamins, protein, and flavour. Brace yourselves, noodle enthusiasts, as we unveil five effortless methods to metamorphose your slurp-worthy noodles into a wholesome banquet, proving that the journey from convenience to nutrition is as simple as a twist of the fork.

Choose whole grain noodles:

Swap out your refined noodles for whole-wheat or brown rice varieties. These options are packed with fibre, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and boosting your gut health. You can even explore options like buckwheat noodles or lentil fusilli for a unique twist on texture and flavour.

Load up on vegetables:

Elevate the nutritional profile of your noodle dishes by incorporating a rainbow of vegetables. Add colourful bell peppers, leafy greens, carrots, broccoli, or any other veggies you love. This not only enhances flavour but also boosts the meal's fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Lean protein additions:

Let's face it, noodles alone are missing a crucial macronutrient: protein. Add lean protein like grilled chicken, shrimp, tofu, or even lentils to your noodle dish. This will boost satiety and keep you feeling energised for longer. Scrambled eggs are a quick and easy protein addition to breakfast noodles, while a hearty lentil stew can bulk up your dinner bowl.

Ditch the flavor packet, spice it up:

The sodium-laden seasoning packets that often come with noodles are a major culprit in their unhealthy reputation. Skip them altogether and unleash your inner chef! Experiment with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil, aromatic spices like ginger and garlic, and a squeeze of citrus for a burst of flavour. Tamari or miso paste can add umami depth, while a drizzle of sesame oil or toasted nuts can provide a nutty richness.

Mindful sauce choices:

Be cautious with sauce selections as they can significantly impact the overall healthiness of your noodle dish. Opt for homemade sauces using fresh ingredients or choose low-sodium, low-sugar store-bought options. Try varying the herbs and spices to improve the flavour without using too much sugar or salt.

