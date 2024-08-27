5 protein-packed pasta recipes for weight loss

Pasta can be a satisfying and versatile meal option, even when you're aiming for weight loss. By incorporating high-protein ingredients, you can boost the nutritional value of your pasta dishes and stay full longer. Here are five delicious and protein-packed pasta recipes that support your weight loss goals.
Chicken and Spinach Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup cooked chicken breast, diced
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Instructions:
- Cook the whole wheat pasta according to package instructions and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the chicken breast and cook until heated through.
- Toss in the spinach and cherry tomatoes. Cook until spinach is wilted.
- Combine the cooked pasta with the chicken mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
- Top with grated Parmesan cheese if desired.
Lentil Pasta with Veggies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups lentil pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced bell peppers
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup zucchini, diced
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook the lentil pasta according to package instructions and set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini. Cook until vegetables are tender.
- Stir in the diced tomatoes and dried basil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Combine the cooked pasta with the vegetable mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
Whole Wheat Pasta with Turkey Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
- In a bowl, mix ground turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, Parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper. Form into meatballs.
- Place meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.
- Cook the whole wheat pasta according to package instructions and set aside.
- Heat marinara sauce in a skillet and add cooked meatballs. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Combine the pasta with the sauce and meatballs.
Chickpea Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Veggies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chickpea pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup grilled chicken breast, sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup bell pepper, sliced
- 1 cup zucchini, diced
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook the chickpea pasta according to package instructions and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add bell pepper and zucchini. Cook until tender.
- Add cherry tomatoes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Toss in the grilled chicken and balsamic vinaigrette. Combine with the cooked pasta.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Edamame Spaghetti with Pesto and Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 2 cups edamame spaghetti
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup pesto sauce
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook the edamame spaghetti according to package instructions and set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook until pink and opaque.
- Stir in the pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes.
- Combine the cooked spaghetti with the shrimp and pesto mixture.
- Top with toasted pine nuts and season with salt and pepper.