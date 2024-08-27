Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 protein-packed pasta recipes for weight loss

Pasta can be a satisfying and versatile meal option, even when you're aiming for weight loss. By incorporating high-protein ingredients, you can boost the nutritional value of your pasta dishes and stay full longer. Here are five delicious and protein-packed pasta recipes that support your weight loss goals.

Chicken and Spinach Pasta

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup cooked chicken breast, diced

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the whole wheat pasta according to package instructions and set aside. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add the chicken breast and cook until heated through. Toss in the spinach and cherry tomatoes. Cook until spinach is wilted. Combine the cooked pasta with the chicken mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Top with grated Parmesan cheese if desired.

Lentil Pasta with Veggies

Ingredients:

2 cups lentil pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced bell peppers

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup zucchini, diced

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the lentil pasta according to package instructions and set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini. Cook until vegetables are tender. Stir in the diced tomatoes and dried basil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes. Combine the cooked pasta with the vegetable mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Whole Wheat Pasta with Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground turkey

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup marinara sauce

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a bowl, mix ground turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, Parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper. Form into meatballs. Place meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until cooked through. Cook the whole wheat pasta according to package instructions and set aside. Heat marinara sauce in a skillet and add cooked meatballs. Simmer for 5 minutes. Combine the pasta with the sauce and meatballs.

Chickpea Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Veggies

Ingredients:

2 cups chickpea pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup grilled chicken breast, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup bell pepper, sliced

1 cup zucchini, diced

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the chickpea pasta according to package instructions and set aside. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add bell pepper and zucchini. Cook until tender. Add cherry tomatoes and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Toss in the grilled chicken and balsamic vinaigrette. Combine with the cooked pasta. Season with salt and pepper.

Edamame Spaghetti with Pesto and Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 cups edamame spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup pesto sauce

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: