Celebrity chef shares healthy low-sugar summer coolers for hot days

New Delhi:

Now that the weather is getting warmer throughout the season, one tends to develop the habit of sipping cold drinks regularly to beat the heat. But experts advise against over-indulging in sugar-packed sodas, juice, or artificial beverages. As per Celebrity Chef Gautam Kumar, there are other healthier ways of staying hydrated during summer.

Healthy drinks can definitely be refreshers and at the same time keep you hydrated and healthy. Below are four healthier drinks one should consider this summer.

Avocado almond shake

The creamy drink made from avocados and almond milk makes for a satisfying drink during summer. The recipe uses ripe avocado pulp blended with vegan almond milk, honey and ice cubes for a chilled refreshing texture.

Avocado naturally contains healthy fats and fibre, making the drink feel satisfying without depending heavily on refined sugar. The chef notes that additional sugar can be adjusted depending on how naturally sweet the avocado is.

Watermelon mint mojito

Watermelon remains one of summer’s most popular hydrating fruits because of its high water content. This cooler combines fresh watermelon juice with mint leaves, lemon juice, soda water and ice cubes for a refreshing homemade mojito-inspired drink.

The mint and lemon help balance sweetness naturally while giving the drink a fresher flavour profile, ideal for hot afternoons.

Coconut Lassi

Those who prefer thicker lassi will like the coconut lassi made using curd, desiccated coconut, and cardamom. Pistachio nuts are also used for enhancing their flavour, and a little bit of Roohafza syrup is sprinkled on top.

It uses sugar in the recipe, but it is recommended to change the quantity according to one’s own taste preference or to avoid sugar altogether.

Rose milk sharbat

In many families, rose milk still continues to be the favourite drink in summer. It comprises reduced milk mixed with rose syrup and some ice cubes.

According to the chef, sweetness can be adjusted depending on the syrup used and personal preference.

Why healthier summer drinks matter

Chef Gautam Kumar explained that staying refreshed during summer does not necessarily require consuming excessive sugary beverages. Seasonal fruits and natural ingredients can help create drinks that feel both cooling and nourishing.

“These quick, simple swaps help you stay hydrated all summer long so you won’t crave sugary drinks to feel refreshed,” the chef noted.

Also read: From lassi to mohabbat ka sharbat: Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 refreshing summer drinks perfect for Indian heat