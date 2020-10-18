Navaratri 2020: Add 5 new Twists to your usual fasting delicacies

Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri fasting recipes

The season of fasting is here and like every season, most of us are either binging on high on calorie namkeens, chips or fried delicacies. But remember fasting is meant to cleanse your body, mind and soul. It is meant to cleanse your thoughts and flush toxins from your body. But we tend to ignore these facts and feast during these holy days.

Here are some recipes that not taste good but will also keep you going during this fasting period.

Sabudana bhel

This one is not only healthy but quite high on energy as well. This bhel consists of sabudana (soaked, drained and cooked in a few drops of ghee or oil), cashew nuts, roasted peanuts, some chilies, coriander leaves. Mix them together and sprinkle some chaat masala. You are done! Eat it during your snack time or munch it when you have just nothing to do.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

If you are a dosa fan, this Navratri, move over the usual kuttu puris and rustle up something different. A crisp dosa recipe made of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) with a potato filling. Don't forget to serve it with mint and coconut chutney.

Banana Walnut Lassi

Charge up with this nourishing drink. Lassi made with the goodness of yogurt, bananas, honey and walnuts. Drink up this healthy lassi and keep yourself energized through the day.

Arbi ke kebab

Fasting need not be boring anymore! Spiced kebabs of arbi that perfectly melt in your mouth and please your soul. Flavoured with chillies and coriander this delicious recipe is aperfect tea-time snack for you.

Vratwale Chawal Ka Dhokla

A fresh recipe that gives you a break from the usual fried pakoras and puris. Steamed dhoklas made with samwat ke chawal. A healthy way to fast, this dhokla recipe is tempered with whole red chillies, cumin, ghee and curry leaves. Enjoy this Navratri fasting special dish at home and you would not be able to resist making it on another occasion!

