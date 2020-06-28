Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_FOOD.ADDICTION Looking to lose weight in a healthy way? Try these desi weight loss breakfast recipes

Weight loss on your mind? Then, it's time to put your thoughts into action. Especially now, when the world is still dealing with the coronavirus crisis, one should take this time as an opportunity to eat clean and healthy boosting their metabolism and immunity in the long run. With the goal of losing weight in a natural and healthy manner, we have listed out some amazing, simple, and delicious desi breakfast recipes.

Moong Dal Cheela

If you want to remove carbs from your diet, then moong dal cheela is a great option. This also reduces appetite hormone levels, reducing the cravings, thus helping to lose weight.

Ingredients

1 cup Green Moong Dal (Whole)

1-1/2 tablespoons Rice flour

1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , chopped

2 Green Chillies , finely chopped

1 inch Ginger , grated

3 cloves Garlic , finely chopped

3/4 cup Water

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

2 teaspoons Flax seed powder (flax meal)

Sunflower Oil , for shallow frying

Method

To begin making Moong Dal Cheela Recipe, soak the moong dal in water for a 5 to 6 hours or preferably overnight.

Once soaked, using a grinder, coarsely grind the moong dal with a very little water to make a thick batter.

Once done, remove the moong dal cheela batter into a mixing bowl, add other ingredients like rice flour, coriander leaves, green chillies, ginger and garlic, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and flax seed powder. Mix everything well.

The batter should be thick pouring consistency. Check the salt and adjust to suit according to taste.

Place a tawa on medium heat, add a few teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add two heapful tablespoons of the moong dal cheela batter on the tawa.

Quickly spread it using the back of a spoon and let the moong dal cheela cook for a minute or two or till the bottom of the cheela turns golden brown. Flip the moong dal cheela and cook other side of the cheela too.

Remove the Moong Dal Cheela on an absorbent sheet or kitchen towel to absorb the excess oil. Use the moong dal cheela batter in a similar way to make more cheelas. Once done, it is ready to be served.

Serve Moong Dal Cheela Recipe along with Tomato Chutney or Capsicum Chutney Recipe for a wonderful and healthy North Indian Style breakfast

Dalia

Dalia is very nutritious and is an excellent source of fiber and carbs. Dalia khichdi is a very good breakfast choice.

Ingredients

Dalia – Broken wheat – ¾ cup

Onion – 1 chopped

Tomato – 1 chopped

Carrot – 1 chopped

Capsicum – 1 chopped

Green chili – 1 or 2 chopped

Curry leaves – 5-6

Garlic cloves – 3-4 chopped

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Oil – 2 tsp

Dry red chili – 1

Bay leaf – 1

Hing – a pinch

Red chili powder – ½ -1tsp

Coriander powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Garam masala – ¼ tsp

Salt according to taste – 1.5 tsp

Water – 2 cup for cooking

Method

Wash the dalia and soak it in enough water for 30 min.

Meanwhile chop the vegetables.

Heat a pan add ghee or oil.

Add mustard seeds. When they starts to crackle add cumin seeds.

When they splutter add hing. Add dry red chilli, bay leaf, green chilli, curry leaves and garlic cloves.

Saute for a minute, add onion and a pinch of salt.

Cook till it turns into light brown.

Add all vegetables and salt accordingly.

Cver and cook till it turns soft.

Add all dry spices and salt. Saute for a minute.

Add drained dalia. Mix well.

Saute till turns into light brown.

Add 2 cup water. Bring to boil.

Cover & cook on slow flame.

Stir in between. Cook until water get absorbed completely.

You can pressure cook this until 2 whistles.

Serve hot vegetable dalia with spoonful of Ghee and curd, papad, pickle of your choice.

Oats Upma

Oats upma is a nutritious weight loss recipe that is easy to process. We should add mixed vegetables to improve the nutrient quotient. And it makes a decent breakfast weight-loss choice.

Ingredients

100 gm Oats

1 tsp Ghee

1 tsp Mustard

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tsp Urad Dal

50 gm Onion

few Curry Leaves

1 tsp Ginger

Salt – to taste

10 gm Green Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper

10 gm Yellow Bell Pepper

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Chilli Powder

Method

Take ghee in a pan and add mustard, cumin seeds, urad dal and curry leaves.

Add onion, green chilli and ginger. Saute them well.

Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper and yellow bell pepper. Mix them.

Now add oats, turmeric powder, chilli powder and some salt. Saute them.

Add required amount of water and cook for 10 mins.

Your veggie oats upma is now ready to serve!

Cabbage parathas

It is low in calories and filled with vitamins & fibers. Cabbage also constitutes a healthy source of vitamin C.

Ingredients

1 Cup Cabbage grated

2 Cups of Whole Wheat flour

2 Tablespoon Oil

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder (or as per taste)

1/4 cup grated Fresh Coriander

1-2 finely chopped Green chillies (as per taste and optional)

1/4 inch ginger grated

1 garlic clove grated (Optional if you do not eat)

Oil for Shallow frying

1 Cup dry whole wheat flour for making paratha’s

Method

Preparation of dough:

In a Big bowl, add the whole wheat flour, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Red Chilli powder, Fresh Coriander, Green chillies, ginger and garlic.

Mix it well, so that the masala is well incorporated into the dough.

Now add 1 tablespoon of oil, grated Cabbage and mix .

Knead the dough without water. Try squeezing the cabbage while making the dough. This helps in releasing the water.

Let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes.

This will release water from the Cabbage which will help in making the dough.

After 30 minutes , knead the dough well for 3-4 minutes.

Add water only if required.

One can wait another 30 minutes

Now add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and mix in the dough.

Let the dough rest for 10 mins.

One can knead the dough in food processor as well.

Making of parathas:

Take a lemon size ball of dough and roll it around 1 inch diameter.

Apply a little oil (just dip your finger and apply it). Now seal the dough from all sides and form a ball.

Dip it into a the dry whole wheat flour and start rolling the paratha to the desired size (4-5 inch diameter).

Do not turn in between just keep on rolling the paratha. If required apply dry whole wheat flour in between to roll the paratha’s.

Once rolled, put it upside down on a hot greased tawa or a non-stick pan, on slow flame.

Flip it after a 30-40 seconds.

Let it cook again on a slow flame for 1-1.5 mins or until brown spots start appearing all over.

Step 6 and 7 is crucial. The timely cooking helps to puff the paratha’s as well make them nice and soft.

Apply oil and cook on both sides on high until the paratha is cooked on both sides.

Yummy paratha’s are ready, serve it in breakfast with hot cup of tea or in lunch or dinner with some achar or dahi.

