Eggs help to lose weight faster and in a healthier manner- here's how

Eggs are the richest source of protein. They not just help you to stay healthy but also help to lose weight. Being rich in protein and low in calories, eggs prohibit the excess intake of calories. They even help to satiate hunger and feel satiated for a longer time. Many people say, 'An egg a day keeps the doctor away.' And it's somewhat true too! Eggs are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin D which help to stay healthy and well in shape. However, we must consider the right quantity of daily intake.

Here's how eggs help to lose weight?

Eggs help to boost the metabolism of the body

Consumption of eggs helps to boost the metabolic rate of the body. This process is called the thermic effect of food. Our body required extra calories to digest the nutrients present in the food. Thus, this helps to increase the metabolic rate of the body. According to the study, consumption of proteins increase the metabolic rate of the body by 15-30 percent.

Eggs are loaded with proteins

Consumption of proteins helps to lose weight. It satiates hunger and keeps us fuller for a longer time. Thus, it's recommended to eat eggs in breakfast. It helps to avoid the urge of consuming unnecessary calories.

Eggs are low in calories and are more nutritious

Eggs are nutritious and are low in calories. On average, a boiled egg has 78 calories and a good amount of vitamin D. It also contains choline which helps in the fetal development of the brain. Presence of lutein and zeaxanthin (antioxidants) help to keep the body away from infections and also promotes eye health.

How to eat egg to lose weight?

In order to lose weight, one must either eat a boiled egg, baked egg, scrambled egg, omelet, or even poached egg.

Thus, consumption of low calorie, highly nutritious food helps to lose weight. Eggs are one of the finest options to reduce weight.