DYK 'Onions' can do wonders when it comes to boosting your immunity?

The current COVID19 crisis has put the focus back on health and overall well-being. People across the world have been looking for ways to strengthen their immune system. Building immunity and taking vital nutrients has become really important to save our body from the deadly wave of Coronavirus. Vitamins are an essential component in your quest for perfect your immunity system, as well as numerous other health benefits. Now, nutritionist Luke Coutinho has revealed a simple way to keep our immune system strong.

Coutinho took to her Instagram and shared a picture of some freshly cut onions and wrote, "Boost your immunity with this simple age-old habit of eating raw onion with meals."

"If you have severe acidity or GERD, onion may not suit you, and in that case, it's recommended you cook the onions," the health expert added.

Along with Onions, one can boost the immune system by adding these food items to their meal:

Oranges

Oranges, which are high in vitamin C, can help to lower stress hormones and strengthen the immune system.

Curd

This probiotic dairy product has the goodness of Vitamin D and potassium. Apart from that, it also helps in maintaining the health of the digestive system.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious leafy green vegetable high in calcium, B-vitamins, iron, and antioxidants. One of the foods that can help with anxiety is spinach.

Eggs

Because of their high nutrient content, eggs are often referred to as nature's multivitamin. One of the few naturally occurring sources of vitamin D is whole eggs. Whole eggs are high in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, all of which are required for a healthy stress response.

Nuts

Nuts are high in nutrients, including B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. B vitamins are an essential part of a healthy diet and can help with stress reduction. Almonds, pistachios, and walnuts may even aid in the reduction of blood pressure. Nuts and seeds are also high in magnesium, which is beneficial because magnesium has been linked to improved anxiety management.

