Image Source : THEJOYALIFE/CJAYS_PLANTNURSER/OLA_SZALKI COVID19: Fish, eggs to Dark chocolate, government shares list of food to build immunity

The current COVID19 crisis has put the focus back on health and overall well-being. Building immunity and taking vital nutrients has become really important to save our body from the deadly wave of Coronavirus. It is really important to know what kind of food is required to stay healthy and fit. In the pandemic, there has been a lot of emphasis on healthy eating. Following the same, government has listed some food items on its 'mygovindia' Twitter handle, which will help everyone to boost their natural immunity amid the Covid crisis.

It is always better to take right nutrition in right amount. The general measures state that the main focus for a Covid patient should be to consume foods that would help them rebuild their muscle, immunity and make them feel energetic. It advises the consumption of whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth. Sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, soy, nuts and seeds are recommended. One should also take healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil and mustard oil.

Talking about physical exercise. The guidelines state that regular physical activity such as yoga and breathing exercise (pranayam) must be done as per tolerance.

The guidelines also suggested to take 5 servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and mineral. Small amount of dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa recommended to get rid of anxiety. It is important to take turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity.

Among other things for COVID patient, it suggests that since the loss of taste, smell, and difficulty in swallowing is commonly experienced, it is important to eat soft food at small intervals along with adding a pinch of amchoor to the food.

Also Read: Foods beneficial for lungs: Apples, Yogurt to Haldi, eat these items to protect lungs and reduce damage