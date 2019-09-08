Image Source : PIXABY 5 Easy and Quick Recipes for your next cocktail party

Whether you're planning an informal party with your closest friends, a formal corporate gathering, or a trendy wedding cocktail reception, the cocktail party food is the most important thing for the party to be a success. Stylish presentation and easy-to-eat are the keys to good party food. If your guests see succulent shrimp scampi and dipped strawberries in chocolate among the other tasty morsels, they will be impressed and delighted to be at your party and come back again for more! So, gear up as we bring to you five easy and quick recipes for your next cocktail party.

Khasta Kachori

Delicious khasta kachori (or khasta kachori) is a popular snack in Northern and Central India. "Khasta" means "crispy" and that is exactly what these lentil-filled pastries are. A flour and ghee pastry is formed into a circle and filled with a seasoned lentil mixture; the dough is pinched into a purse and then deep fried. Serve with chutney for dipping.

Dhokla

A popular Gujarati snack, dhokla is one of the most loved snack across the country that is made in various ways. This dhokla recipe is a quick and easy one that is delicious as well as healthy! A recipe that is steamed and made in just 30 minutes, using besan with a colorful, chili tempering.

Vegetable pan rolls

Vegetable pan rolls may take time to make, but the result is well worth the effort. You will find that your guests (and you!) will have trouble eating just one! A pancake made from flour, eggs, milk, and water is filled with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and tomatoes, along with a variety of spices, rolled up and fried until golden brown. Delicious served either hot or room temperature with chutney on the side for dipping.