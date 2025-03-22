Zeenat Aman attends awards show in a metallic cape blouse set from Amit Aggarwal, check price here Zeenat Aman arrived and posed for the paparazzi in an ink blue metallic structured cape set from designer Amit Aggarwal. Check the price of the designer ensemble here.

Zeenat Aman attended The Hollywood Reporter India's Women in Entertainment Awards last night. Several celebrities graced the event like Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others. While everyone put their best fashion foot forward, it was Zeenat Aman who stole the limelight.

The veteran arrived and posed for the paparazzi in an ink blue ensemble. The 73-year-old wore a cape set from the shelves of designer Amit Aggarwal. The ink blue metallic structured cape set comes with a cape, belt, slip and pants. The website describes the set as "Metallic micro pleated draped cape in Chiffon with belt, slip and pants."

The cape features a plunging V-neckline and kaftan-styled sleeves. The belt clinches around the waist and the micro pleats feature in the front.

Aman completed the look with jewellery, heels and sunglasses. She wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings along with a long necklace, bracelet and rings. She left her hair loose in a side parting and wore black sunglasses to complete the look. For her makeup, she went with a nude lipstick and flushed cheeks.

The Amit Aggarwal cape set is priced at Rs 46,000 and is also available in the shades emerald and black. The set is made in Chiffon and has a relaxed fit which makes it perfect for summer weddings and cocktails.

The photos and videos of Aman from the event have gone viral and fans have called the actress 'Timeless Classic Beauty' and 'epitome of grace'.

ALSO READ: Kitchen Hacks: Do milk and tea spill out of the pan? Try these 5 tricks while boiling