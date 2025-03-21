Kitchen Hacks: Do milk and tea spill out of the pan? Try these 5 tricks while boiling Often milk or tea spills while boiling, making the gas dirty and also causing trouble in cleaning it. If you are also troubled by this problem, then you can stop it by adopting some simple tricks.

Often milk or tea falls out of the vessel while boiling in homes, which makes the gas dirty and causes a lot of trouble in cleaning. This problem happens to everyone, especially when we get busy with some other work and do not pay attention to milk or tea. Due to high flame and foam formation, milk or tea boils quickly and falls.

If you are also troubled by this problem, then by adopting some easy tricks you can avoid this problem and boil milk and tea without any worry. Let's know some effective and efficient solutions.

Apply ghee or butter on the sides of the vessel

Whenever you go to boil milk or tea, apply a little ghee or butter on the upper edges of the vessel. This will ensure that when the milk boils, the foam does not fall out of the vessel despite rising.

Keep a spoon on top of the pan

Keep a wooden spoon or ladle on top of the pan whenever you are boiling tea or milk. This prevents the foam from rising and the milk or tea does not spill out. If this ladle or spoon is made of wood, it will be more beneficial, because the wooden ladle controls the temperature of the milk and keeps the boiling balanced.

Boil on low flame

Milk and tea boil quickly on high flame and the process of foam formation increases. To prevent this, always boil milk or tea on low flame. Boiling on medium or low flame will heat the milk or tea slowly and the process of foam formation will be controlled. Keep stirring the milk or tea in between so that it does not burn and boils properly.

Put a steel spoon in the vessel

Whenever you boil milk or tea, put a small steel spoon in it. This helps distribute the heat evenly and controls the boil. The steel spoon also prevents the formation of foam, so that the milk or tea does not spill out of the vessel.

Use a bigger vessel

If you have to boil a large quantity of milk or tea, always use a bigger vessel. A smaller vessel gets filled with foam quickly and the milk or tea starts spilling out. A bigger vessel has more space, so the foam spreads easily while boiling and the chances of spilling are reduced.

