Virat Kohli’s Rs 65K airport cardigan has fans guessing if the ‘A’ is for Anushka Sharma

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli’s appearance at the Mumbai airport recently drew more attention than usual. Nothing loud. Nothing styled for effect. Just a calm travel look that still managed to get people talking.

It was not the outfit as a whole that caught the eye, but one small detail. A cardigan. A single letter. And suddenly, fans were reading between the stitches, trying to find meaning where there may have been none.

Virat Kohli’s Mumbai airport look

At the airport, Virat Kohli was spotted in a relaxed, neutral-toned outfit suited for travel. The cricketer kept things simple, pairing casual bottoms and trainers with a cardigan layered over a basic inner. It was the kind of look he is often seen in off duty. Comfortable. Low-key.

What stood out was the cardigan itself. The design featured a bold ‘A’ on the front, subtle but noticeable enough to spark curiosity. For many fans, the detail felt familiar. The immediate assumption was that the letter was a reference to his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Fans react to the ‘A’ detail on Virat Kohli’s cardigan

The reactions followed quickly. Social media users shared photos, zoomed in on the logo and offered their own interpretations. Some saw it as a sweet, understated gesture. Others felt it fit Kohli’s quiet way of expressing personal moments without saying much.

For a brief while, the cardigan itself became the story. The ‘A’ was discussed more than the rest of the outfit, with fans speculating if it was a deliberate nod or a private message worn in public.

The Rs 65,000 cardigan and its real backstory

As reports later clarified, the cardigan was not personalised at all. The piece is from Ami Paris, a luxury label known for its signature ‘A’ logo. The letter is part of the brand’s identity, not a custom detail.

Priced at around Rs 65,000, the cardigan reflects the label’s minimalist aesthetic rather than a personal reference. Once this detail became clear, the speculation settled down. Still, the moment said a lot. About how closely Virat Kohli is watched. And how even the smallest design element can turn into a conversation when it comes to public figures.

