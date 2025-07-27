Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio stuns as showstopper in saree for Manish Malhotra at ICW 2025 Manish Malhotra showcased his couture collection on day 4 of the ongoing India Couture Week. Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio turned showstopper for the designer. She wore the couturier's opulent designs for the show. Check her outfits here.

New Delhi:

The ongoing India Couture Week 2025 has had several designers exhibit their collection. Manish Malhotra made a comeback to ICW after 5 years with a show on day 4. He didn't just host a show, he a couture party at the ongoing fashion event.

While Malhotra showcased his couture collection, the show also gave fashionholics a golden opportunity to have a look at some of the iconic ensembles created by Manish Malhotra in his professional journey spanning over three decades.

Manish Malhotra's ICW Couture Party

The archive section displayed some of the most celebrated outfits of the designers. This included Kajol's green lehenga from 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' song in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), Kareena Kapoor Khan's peach sharara outfit from 'Bole Chudiyan' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001), and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Banarasi saree from Cannes 2025 among others. This section also had the six yard drape worn by Priyanka Chopra in 'Desi Girl' song from 'Dostana' and the custom archival ensemble worn by evergreen actress Rekha for Vogue photoshoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio for Manish Malhotra at ICW 2025

The show began with models walking the ramp in Malhotra's most exquisite designs. Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio turned showstopper for the designer. She wore the couturier's opulent designs for the show. She wore two stunning outfits for the show, the first being a silver saree and the other being a pearl-embellished lehenga.

The first outfit featured a low-cut blouse, a mermaid-style skirt, and a dupatta attached to it. The high-rise skirt had a body-hugging silhouette. The dupatta was attached to the waist and draped on the shoulder. She completed her look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, rings and a haath phool.

The second look saw her in a silver blouse and an A-line lehenga skirt. The skirt has strings of pearl and crystal embellishments. She completed her look with a ruby and diamond choker necklace, a matching earrings and maang tika.

The fashion page, Diet Sabya, shared a video from the show and wrote, "The Bolly girlies are in dangerrr," and "This is the hottest anyone has ever looked in a Manish Malhotra saree."

(With ANI inputs)

