Tara Sutaria’s dreamy peach gown is a stunning nod to Jennifer Lopez’s Maid in Manhattan

Tara Sutaria is not the one to shy away from stealing the spotlight with her sartorial choices. Recently, the Bollywood diva made heads turn with her nude peach gown, but the couture piece had an iconic inspiration behind it. Following in the footsteps of global pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez, Tara recreated the iconic gown from Maid in Manhattan.

Paying tribute to the original inspo, Tara penned, "An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever.. Jennifer Lopez in “ Maid in Manhattan “ She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour, and I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me.. Make up by me P.S - This song is also from the film"

Tara Sutaria's gown decoded

Tara's look is a study in serene glamour, the kind of quiet luxury that doesn’t raise its voice, because it knows you’re already listening. Sutaria’s gown came from designers Gauri & Nainika, who reworked the original look. The strapless gown, in a soft peach that sits somewhere between candlelight and whispered elegance, drapes beautifully from a knotted, sculpted bodice before melting into fluid pleats. It moves with the wearer rather than against her, creating that effortless, celestial fall which fashionista loves to call “liquid silhouette”. The neckline, clean and open, invites the gaze upward, framing the collarbones like a painter would frame light.

The styling is intentionally restrained, which is precisely why it works. A swept-back bun keeps the focus on the face and jewellery, a single, gleaming diamond necklace that reads as timeless rather than ostentatious. The small metallic clutch adds just a hint of evening sparkle without disturbing the softness of the look.

About the iconic gown from Maid in Manhattan

Tara's gown is a contemporary echo of the iconic gown from Maid in Manhattan. The true rom-com fans will remember that unforgettable moment when Jennifer Lopez descends the hotel staircase in a blush-toned, ethereal creation that shifted her character from invisible to incandescent. The original gown was defined by its soft, almost luminous colour; a bodice that sculpted without shouting; and a skirt that floated rather than moved, a fantasy stitched in chiffon. It was the cinematic embodiment of quiet transformation, the kind that doesn’t rely on glitter or theatrics, only grace.

The styling, clean neckline, elegant updo, and a single statement necklace double down on that J.Lo-era refinement. It’s less about recreating a costume and more about capturing its essence: a woman stepping into her moment, glowing not because of the dress, but because the dress allows her to.

