Not just Dhurandhar! 5 Akshaye Khanna fashion moments deserve the same love as his performances Akshaye Khanna’s 'Dhurandhar' dance look has sparked a wave of nostalgia, sending fans back to his most iconic fashion moments. From the effortless minimalism of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to the sleek menace of 'Race', here’s why he remains Bollywood’s most underrated style icon.

The moment you open social media, it is Akshaye Khanna's iconic dance moves that will catch your eye. The actor's performance in 'Dhurandhar' has earned him high praise from the fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, all the fashionistas are raving about his sartorial choices in the film.

Akshaye's outfit choices in 'Dhurandhar' made us look back at some of his other iconic looks that deserve more appreciation. In the spirit of Rehman Dakait's swagger, let's decode Akshaye's fashion moments that made an impression.

Akshaye's outfit choices in 'Dhurandhar'

During the dance video in an unforgettable scene, on the Arabic track FA9LA, sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, Akshaye show the world that sometimes the most stunning iconic choices rae the most simple ones. In the song, Akshaye is in a sharp, monochrome power look: a long black kurta paired with matching trousers and an equally sleek overcoat that adds drama with every step. His dark aviator sunglasses inject an effortless attitude, while his neatly styled hair keeps the vibe polished but rebellious.

Eye-catching minimalism in 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Akshaye Khanna’s look in 'Dil Chahta Hai' quietly redefined cool for an entire generation, and it did so without ever trying too hard. His wardrobe leaned into clean lines, muted colours and easy, breathable silhouettes, relaxed shirts, soft tees, unfussy chinos and that signature, quietly confident grooming. Nothing screamed for attention, yet everything felt intentional. Sid’s style was modern, artsy and emotionally uncluttered, mirroring his character’s calm centre. In a film bursting with early-2000s energy, Akshaye’s minimalist, grown-up aesthetic became the blueprint for effortless urban dressing, the kind that still feels timeless two decades later.

Graceful whites, clean aesthetics for 'Taal'

Akshaye Khanna’s look in Taal was peak late-’90s heart-throb energy, but rendered with a polished sophistication that set him apart. Think crisp whites, soft knits, tailored trousers and that clean, almost boyish grooming that made every frame feel like a perfume advert. His character’s wardrobe balanced elegance with romance, breezy shirts for the hill-station charm, structured jackets for the city slicker moments, all styled in a way that let his easy charisma do the heavy lifting. It was fashion designed to feel aspirational yet approachable, giving Taal its signature swoony visual mood and cementing Akshaye as Bollywood’s original minimalist romantic hero.

Quiet perfection and all class in 'Drishyam 2'

Akshaye style in Drishyam 2 is a masterclass in controlled authority. His character, IGP Tarun Ahlawat, was all about sharp lines, muted tones and an almost surgical precision in styling.The grooming is just as deliberate: neatly trimmed hair, a clean shave and that penetrating, no-nonsense gaze that does half the acting for him. It’s a wardrobe built on restraint rather than flash, giving him a cerebral, high-command presence that feels modern, polished and perfectly aligned with the film’s tense, shadowy atmosphere.

The original villain moodboard in 'Race'

Akshaye Khanna’s look in Race is all slick and high-stakes swagger. This is the kind of styling that makes you instantly believe he deals in danger, money and mind games. His wardrobe was all about sharp suits, sleek shirts, tailored jackets and cool sunglasses. The grooming is razor-clean, the hair perfectly set, and the overall vibe is very “corporate shark meets underground mastermind.” It’s polished, edgy and quietly menacing, giving his character a luxury-villain aesthetic that still feels irresistibly stylish.

We think it is fair to say Akshaye Khanna is an underrated style icon of Bollywood!

