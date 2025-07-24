Tamannaah Bhatia's two looks for Rahul Mishra at India Couture Week 2025 are straight fire Tamannaah Bhatia slayed Rahul Mishra’s opening show at India Couture Week 2025 in a sheer embroidered gown and ivory lehenga. Take a look at her stunning looks.

New Delhi:

The renowned designer Rahul Mishra inaugurated India Couture Week 2025 with a spectacular display of his 'Becoming Love' collection at The Taj Palace in New Delhi on Wednesday night. Additionally, Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway wearing stunning items of Rahul Mishra's design to add to the spectacle of his opening show.

At the show, Tamannah delivered two exquisite ensembles that perfectly balanced contemporary attire with traditional Indian garb. She first walked the ramp wearing a body-hugging Rahul Mishra gown with floral embroidery. She kept her hair wet and wavy and chose dewy makeup for the dazzling appearance.

With her first look, Tamannaah undoubtedly channelled her inner diva, screaming pure hotness. When it comes to closing the show, she quickly underwent a transition from ''Pooh" to ''Pooh Bani Parvati" look.

Tamannaah stole everyone's attention in a lehenga, flaunting Rahul Mishra's signature floral embroidery. She looked extremely gorgeous in an ivory lehenga that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse.

She did not forget to flash her million-dollar smile while walking in the second outfit. Her appearance at Rahul Mishra's show on day 1 of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance brands, an FDCI initiative, set the fashion mood right. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest'.

(With Inputs from ANI)