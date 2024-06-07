Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Summer men's fashion trends to watch out

London Fashion Week sets the stage for the hottest trends to hit the streets next year, and with the event kicking off today, June 7th, 2024, we're getting a sneak peek at the Spring/Summer 2025 collections for men. This year's runways are predicted to be a celebration of individuality and comfort, with a distinct blend of classic styles and fresh takes on trends. Here are five key trends to look out for.

Androgyny takes centre stage:

Breaking free from conventional gender norms, Androgyny Fashion continues to make waves on the runway. Blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity, designers are experimenting with fluid silhouettes, soft textures, and bold prints. Expect to see tailored pieces with a twist, incorporating lace, sheer fabrics, and oversized accessories. Think flowy shirts paired with tailored trousers or skirts reimagined for a modern man.

Retro revival:

Get ready for a blast from the past! Bold colours, geometric patterns, and vintage cuts will be making a comeback. From 70s-inspired psychedelic prints to 90s grunge revival, expect to see a kaleidoscope of colours, patterns, and textures. Tailored suits with wide lapels, retro sneakers, and statement sunglasses are set to dominate the scene, offering a nostalgic nod to bygone eras.

Denim on denim:

Denim on denim is back, and it's bolder than ever. Designers are experimenting with different washes, textures, and silhouettes, creating a denim playground for fashion enthusiasts. Look for Canadian tuxedos with a twist, distressed denim jackets paired with relaxed-fit jeans, and playful denim shirts. This trend is all about having fun and showcasing your love for this timeless fabric.

Bussinesscore with a twist:

Blending sophistication with street style, businesscore fashion emerges as a frontrunner on the runway. Inspired by the urban hustle and bustle, this trend redefines traditional workwear with a modern twist. Sharp tailoring meets casual comfort as designers experiment with relaxed silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and utilitarian details. Expect to see tailored blazers paired with cargo pants, dress shirts layered over graphic tees, and sleek loafers with chunky soles.

