5 ways to include Indian textiles into your modern wardrobe

Indian textiles are renowned for their vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and deep cultural significance. These fabrics, rich in history and artistry, offer a unique way to infuse modern wardrobes with timeless elegance and distinctive style. Embracing Indian textiles allows fashion enthusiasts to celebrate cultural heritage while adding a touch of sophistication to their everyday looks. Whether through traditional prints or contemporary designs, incorporating these exquisite fabrics can transform ordinary outfits into extraordinary expressions of individuality and heritage. Here's how to seamlessly integrate Indian textiles into your modern wardrobe.

Fabric flair:

Indian textiles are a treasure trove of textures and materials. Embrace the flowy elegance of a silk kurta paired with jeans for a chic fusion look. Explore the earthy comfort of breathable cotton kurtas or shirts, perfect for warm days. Want to add a touch of luxury? Look for garments made from handloom fabrics like Chanderi or Banarasi silk.

Modernise the silhouette:

Don't be afraid to experiment with classic Indian silhouettes. A well-tailored short kurta can replace a blouse, adding a unique touch to a skirt or trousers. Play with layering: use a long, lightweight kurta as a jacket over a fitted dress. Feeling bold? Update a traditional lehenga skirt by pairing it with a contemporary crop top or a graphic tee.

Accessorise with elegance:

Indian textiles shine in accessory form. Spruce up a plain outfit with a statement dupatta scarf in rich silks or embellished with traditional embroidery. For a touch of understated elegance, opt for a clutch purse or a phone case crafted from woven textiles like Ikat or Bandhej.

Let colour be your canvas:

Indian textiles are renowned for their vibrant colour palettes. Don't shy away from bold hues! A solid-coloured silk scarf in emerald green or a saffron yellow can add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit. Feeling more subtle? Opt for garments with intricate paisley or floral prints in softer tones.

Embrace modern adaptations:

Modern designers are constantly reinterpreting Indian textiles for the contemporary wardrobe. Look for dresses, jackets, or even pants crafted from Indian fabrics with a modern twist. Consider embellishments like sequins or beads alongside traditional embroidery for a touch of contemporary glam.

