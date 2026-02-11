Draped in romance: 7 sarees of Sreeleela perfect for Valentine’s Day date night Sreeleela is trending after graduating with an MBBS degree, balancing medicine and cinema. As her convocation photos go viral, we revisit her youthful yet polished fashion, spotlighting saree looks perfect for Valentine’s Day date nights.

Sreeleela has been all over the internet this week, and not for a film release or dance reel. Pictures and videos from her graduation ceremony at DY Patil University in Mumbai have been doing the rounds, putting her firmly in the spotlight again. The 24-year-old actor has been quietly juggling medical school alongside a full-blown acting career, and after six long years, she’s officially earned her MBBS degree.

One of the most shared images shows her in maroon convocation robes, smiling wide as she receives her degree. It’s the kind of full-circle moment fans love. Glamour on one side, grit on the other. The fact that she managed hospital shifts, exams, and film shoots in parallel has only added to the admiration online.

(Image Source : X)Sreeleela at her graduation ceremony at DY Patil University in Mumbai.

Fashion-wise, Sreeleela has always leaned into looks that feel youthful but polished. She switches easily between traditional and contemporary without looking like she’s trying too hard. Whether it’s festive lehengas, soft pastel suits, or sharply styled Indo-western fits, there’s a certain lightness to how she carries clothes. Nothing feels weighed down. Even on red carpets, she keeps things playful rather than overly dramatic, which makes her style feel approachable. And if sarees are on your Valentine’s Day mood board, her drapes offer plenty of date-night inspiration.

Born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, Sreeleela was raised in Bengaluru, a city that shaped much of her growing-up years. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist based there, which perhaps explains where the medical inspiration began. Balancing cinema and science may sound unlikely, but for her, both ran parallel for years.

She gained widespread attention after her viral dance number Kissamik in Pushpa 2, a track that amplified her visibility across industries and social media alike. The energy, the expressions, the sheer recall value of the performance made it hard to miss her.

Her film journey, though, started earlier. She made her debut with the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, appearing as the younger version of Sindhu Tolani’s character. Her first outing as a lead came with the 2019 Kannada film Kiss, followed by Bharaate in the same year, steadily building her screen presence.

Looking ahead, her slate remains packed. She’s set to appear in Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu, while also preparing for her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the Tamil front, Parashakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, hit theatres on January 10, 2026.

Between cinema, medicine, and now viral graduation moments, Sreeleela’s timeline feels unusually layered. And that balance, more than anything else, is what’s keeping her firmly in conversation right now.

