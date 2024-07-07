Shloka Mehta dons Kareena Kapoor's iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' outfit for Anant-Radhika's sangeet | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shloka Mehta dons Kareena Kapoor's 'Bole Chudiyan' outfit

Mumbai witnessed a spectacle of opulence and glamour as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their family, hosted the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5, 2024, at the NMACC. Amidst the extravagant celebrations, it was the Ambani women who stole the limelight with their stunning ensembles.

Leading the fashion parade was Shloka Mehta Ambani, wife of Akash Ambani, who captivated onlookers with her impeccable style choices throughout the evening. Styled by her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, Shloka's sangeet attire paid homage to Bollywood nostalgia, inspired by Kareena Kapoor's iconic look from the movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

For the main event, Shloka dazzled in an ombre orange-hued lehenga choli, intricately embellished with floral motifs. Her backless high-low choli adorned with beaded strings added a touch of contemporary elegance, perfectly complemented by a similarly coloured dupatta. Diamond-encrusted jewels adorned her ensemble, adding a touch of sparkle to her already radiant presence.

Sharing the pictures, Shloka's sister penned, "Looking PHAT! While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant, and 'iconic'. After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreating the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!! "

The celebrations continued into the night, where Shloka effortlessly transitioned her look for the after-party. Opting for a Faraz Manan creation, she donned a striking black lehenga choli featuring stone-studded detailing. Paired with diamond bangles and delicate earrings, Shloka exuded midnight magic with her ensemble.

Not one to shy away from variety, Shloka's style journey at the sangeet also featured a bespoke creation by Tamara Ralph. A custom-made saree in pristine white, adorned with floral embroidery and crepe fabric, showcased her affinity for timeless elegance. The pearl-studded halter-neck blouse, embellished with crystal bow detailing, added a contemporary twist to her traditional attire.

As the Ambani sangeet concluded with memories of fashion and festivity, Shloka Mehta Ambani's style choices stood out as a testament to her impeccable taste and flair for blending tradition with contemporary allure.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta dazzle at 'Samuhik Vivah', know deets about their ethnic outfits